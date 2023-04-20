Sharon Turner will present a talk about “no-till” gardening tomorrow night (Friday, April 21) in the Bryant Room starting at 6:30 p.m. Sharon is a master gardener and proprietor of Crystal Lake Farm and Nursery here in Washington. She’s also a garden designer and educator with definite ideas about letting a garden do what it knows how to do. She will explain what our gardens need from us and how to prepare your garden beds in our climate. “Starting a Garden from Scratch” is Sharon’s preferred no-frills blueprint for starting a garden now that will yield a harvest for you this fall.
No-till means what it says — the garden foundation is right on the ground where you can prepare without a spade, fork or tiller. Layers of compost and organic materials you add on the surface are the growing medium. Sharon will explain the how-tos and answer questions you may have about location, soil amendments, and plantings that suit your wants. Sharon is a member of MOFGA and numerous other professional and conservation organizations, including the Washington Lakes Association, that is sponsoring the workshop in honor of Earth Day. Everyone is welcome to come, learn how to start a garden, have some refreshments and get acquainted with other gardeners.
New town committee members
Recently the Select Board, consisting of Wes Daniel, Mitch Garnett and Kate Grinnell signed appointment papers for new town committees. Micah Nelson was appointed full member of the Planning Board and Jane Carroll was named to the Recreation Committee. Anyone who is interested — or just curious — about all the posts to be filled can look at the Town of Washington website under Municipal Government and check the various boards and committees.
Exhibit: Art Teacher as Creator
The beautiful and diverse display at Gibbs Library of creations by local schoolteachers will be closing in a couple of weeks. Find time if you can to stop by and gaze at these lovely inventive pieces from the talented artists/teachers who are working with our children. Many thanks to all of them: Sherry Casas (Prescott Memorial Elementary School, Union Elementary School, Friendship Village School and Rivers Alternative Middle School), Brooke Holland (Medomak Valley High School, Photography), Anthony Lufkin (Miller School), Crystal Priestley (Warren Community School), Libbie Winslow (Medomak Middle School) and Krisanne Baker (Medomak Valley High School).
Community Auction required meeting
Next Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. all participating Community Auction organizations are asked to send at least one member to this organizational meeting. The participants will go over the general format and review the specific tasks that each will be responsible for. The group is hopeful that this Tuesday, April 25 meeting is the only one everyone has to attend in person, and that further details can be arranged by phone or email until the day of the actual Community Auction on Saturday, July 22.
Hazel Kopishke, who is taking the lead in organizing, suggests reviewing together last year’s business/donation list and making any adjustments needed and determining the amount of help required. The auction event itself is quite some time away but it’s important to have it on our minds and on our calendars! The auction will be at the fire station, as usual, and Tom Johnston is already signed up as auctioneer. Heidi and Susan have agreed to manage the computer spreadsheet with additional helpers needed the day of the auction to help with setup and cash out. A lot of volunteers will make the event go smoothly, so help if you can. So, there you have it. A great start. Now all we need is to see you next Tuesday, April 25.
Browntail caterpillar time again
There’s a great outcome after a contact from Kathy Ocean to the town about treating the browntail moth nests by the front door. Treewise of Appleton offered a quote of $250 for each of the four trees. At a recent Select Board meeting, a motion passed to split the cost of the treatment between the library and the town. Browntail moth caterpillars are covered with tiny toxic hairs to which some people are extremely allergic. The last few years have produced heavy infestations. The hairs remain able to produce rashes and respiratory problems even when the caterpillars are dead and just part of your leaf piles. Anyway, we will be able to do our errands in the municipal building without dodging them. Nice fast action to get this treatment done at an optimum time for it.