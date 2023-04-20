Community News

No-till gardening workshop

Sharon Turner will present a talk about “no-till” gardening tomorrow night (Friday, April 21) in the Bryant Room starting at 6:30 p.m. Sharon is a master gardener and proprietor of Crystal Lake Farm and Nursery here in Washington. She’s also a garden designer and educator with definite ideas about letting a garden do what it knows how to do. She will explain what our gardens need from us and how to prepare your garden beds in our climate. “Starting a Garden from Scratch” is Sharon’s preferred no-frills blueprint for starting a garden now that will yield a harvest for you this fall.

Washington town columnist

Charlotte Henderson lives in Washington and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. She can be reached at charlotte04574@outlook.com or 542-0915.

