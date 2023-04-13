On April 21, local master gardener, Sharon Turner, will describe how to start a home garden using simple, no-till, organic techniques so you can get your vegetable or ornamental garden growing this season. Sharon’s talk “Starting a Garden from Scratch” is Friday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Bryant Room of Gibbs Library. The free event is sponsored by Washington Lakes Association, of which Sharon is a long-time member and two-term past president. She is a gardening consultant, educator and designer who, with her son Eli Berry, operates Crystal Lake Farm and Nursery here in Washington. They specialize in heirloom and open-pollinated vegetable and flower seedlings, as well as native perennials, shrubs and trees. Sharon is devoted to the no-till method because it doesn’t disturb the native soil but instead continuously enriches it, while avoiding erosion as well. Importantly for many of us, no-till enables planting without labor intensive digging or expensive tilling equipment. Everyone is invited to come and learn about no-till gardening that is a old method for home gardening that’s making a comeback. That’s Friday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., Bryant Room. Free. See you there!
Rug Raffle – get ‘em while they last
A beautiful hand-braided rug is on display at Gibbs Library during the lead-up to Gibbs’ 30th anniversary celebration on June 3. Artisan Hazel Kopishke’s 34” x 44” rug is the object of a raffle limited to 100 tickets, one of which will be drawn at the June 3 event. If you want to “take a chance” on winning this stunning rug, I encourage you to drop in during library hours and purchase your ticket. One third of the tickets are already sold. $5 per ticket.
Ice-out Contest winner
Jeff Grinnell, President of Washington Lakes Watershed Association, announced the 2023 Washington Pond Ice-Out at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, April 7. As so often happens watching for ice-out, it seems like nothing’s changing very much, then up comes the wind and in a day or two the way is open, one end to the other. The winner of the Washington Lakes Association Ice-Out Contest this year is Brett Burnside of Washington. Brett is the only person who guessed April 7. He will receive the $50 prize from WLWA.
Ice-out is defined by the state as “when you can navigate unimpeded from one end of the water body to the other.” Definitions vary but this is the rule WLWA uses for volunteers who observed from three locations on the lake shore. WLWA has fun with our local contest and with drawing some attention to this annual lake phenomenon. More importantly though, ice-in and ice-out dates are increasingly a significant component of lake science data gathered by groups like WLWA and shared widely with state, federal and environmental organizations. Thanks to everyone who helps make this event a success. And congratulations to Brett.
Re-application for landing dock
The 2023 forms for the town and Lakes Association to apply for a permit to install a dock at Washington Pond have arrived. Getting them filled out and submitted is in the process. For some time, the Lakes Association has mulled the idea of a small dock at the public access area on Razorville Road to make it easier to get paddle crafts into and out of the lake. A dock would also help make a more pleasant site for the members of the community who use the area for swimming and water play. Of course, like everything that involves water resources, getting permission to install a dock (or anything) takes a lot of permits and applications. But at least the paperwork is underway. Lakes Association members Jeff Grinnell and Kathleen Gross are acting for the whole Board to get the process moving. My daddy used to say, “Things take time, and sometimes they take even longer.”
Word of thanks
Many thanks to Mildred Melgard for the list of public suppers and other events scheduled for Washington organizations through the whole 2023 year. Mildred gathers the information from the various sponsors and lists them with the date, time, event name and cost. It’s a handy reference, for sure, and bright green so it won’t get lost on your desk. There may be some on the counter at the Town Office — or if they’re gone, email me and I’ll reply to you with a copy.
Mason’s roast
turkey supper
Mt. Olivet Masonic Lodge is presenting a public Roast Turkey Supper this Saturday, April 15, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The cost is $12.
F.I.T. federal tax
returns due
The deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023. That’s because April 15 is on a Saturday and the next weekday, April 17, is recognized as Emancipation Day in Washington, D.C. According to the IRS, “by law, Washington, D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do.” So, thanks, Emancipation Day!