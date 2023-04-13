Community News

Getting started in no-till gardening

On April 21, local master gardener, Sharon Turner, will describe how to start a home garden using simple, no-till, organic techniques so you can get your vegetable or ornamental garden growing this season. Sharon’s talk “Starting a Garden from Scratch” is Friday, April 21, at 6:30 p.m. in the Bryant Room of Gibbs Library. The free event is sponsored by Washington Lakes Association, of which Sharon is a long-time member and two-term past president. She is a gardening consultant, educator and designer who, with her son Eli Berry, operates Crystal Lake Farm and Nursery here in Washington. They specialize in heirloom and open-pollinated vegetable and flower seedlings, as well as native perennials, shrubs and trees. Sharon is devoted to the no-till method because it doesn’t disturb the native soil but instead continuously enriches it, while avoiding erosion as well. Importantly for many of us, no-till enables planting without labor intensive digging or expensive tilling equipment. Everyone is invited to come and learn about no-till gardening that is a old method for home gardening that’s making a comeback. That’s Friday, April 21, 6:30 p.m., Bryant Room. Free. See you there!

Washington town columnist

Charlotte Henderson lives in Washington and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. She can be reached at charlotte04574@outlook.com or 542-0915.

