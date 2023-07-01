Washington Ladies Guild 75th Strawberry Festival Jul 1, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WASHINGTON — The Washington Ladies Guild's 75th-annual Strawberry Festival will take place on Saturday, July 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Washington Fire Department. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Join Us! Become a Strand Member! $7 Movie tickets, $25 Met Opera tickets and more! Maine Lobster Festival On a Mission to Add 200 Volunteers in 10 Days! Mount Desert Island Office Welcomes Kristi Jacoby Erick Anderson Appointed to the Maine Tourism Association Board of Directors Sam Grinnell Completes Liberty Mutual Producer Development Program More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers New hours start next week. Maine Made is all we carry! We have things you won’t find just anywhere!! Strand Summer Story Drive! 100 years of stories are being collected. We want to hear yours. Wes Anderson’s ASTEROID CITY June 30 – July 15 at the Strand Theatre downtown Rockland! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists