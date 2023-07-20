A hundred live bids. Hundreds of dollars in gift certificates, hundreds more in art, furniture, trips, gravel, firewood, and literally dozens more items. Without school support, recreational activities, societies, guilds, groups and committees, Washington would not have much of a community. Have a good time while supporting their efforts to keep this township a home. Preview & Silent Auction start at 4 p.m., Live Auction at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Washington Fire Station, 42 Old Union Road.
Open Farm Day
On Sunday, July 23, take a tour of Briggs Farm, 253 Jones Road, Somerville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in to see Belted Galloway cows (and Hope the calf!), the chickens, tractor and farm store. The scones, eggs, veggies and cuts will tempt you to return soon for their usual weekend hours (9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays). No pets, please, and no public bathrooms available.
Special Town Meeting
A meeting will convene on Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m. in the Bryant Room to debate and decide if the Town should delay new residences over ten units and how we’ll fund the next round of our broadband pole license insurance.
Historical Society tonight
The Historical Society’s annual meeting will be held tonight, July 20, at the Town House at 7 p.m. The 2024 calendar is almost ready for printing, a stark reminder that the holidays are nearly upon us!
The Razorville Museum and Old Town House Hall will be open next Saturday, July 29. Gawk at old timey newspapers, photographs, and memorabilia, then see things from your own childhood and be shocked at your own age (how could a touchtone phone be dated?!). Many items must still be in use in local homes — the antique spinning wheel and hand tools would not be out of place in any modern homestead.
Razorville Chapel
The little white building on Young’s Hill Road was originally a schoolhouse before being purchased by the Razorville Young Peoples Society of Christian Endeavor circa 1897. A local group established a non-profit organization to better accept donations to preserve this iconic building for future generations. It is a big goal, with both a foundation and a new roof needed. Volunteers will be on hand the same days the Razorville Museum and Town House are open, starting next Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Music of the Spheres postponed
Threats of thunderstorms pushed this event to Saturday, July 29. 7 p.m. at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville.
Washington Recreation Committee
The group continues to lead activities through the summer: mark your calendar for the annual 5k Fun Run on Saturday, Aug. 5. Get in practice with the Monday Walkers, who meet weekly outside the Town Office at 8:30 a.m.
Washington super stars
Townies wanted: please suggest future super stars! Washington’s citizens have unsung skills and talents. It’s my honor to highlight some of your stories.
When Washington prepared for its 2011 bicentennial celebration, a general hubbub arose among volunteers: someone should re-start the Washington News. Charlotte Henderson had prepared publicity for the Sierra Club, edited a state-wide newsletter, and was at that moment working with a local non-profit in a role which promoted their continual events. She soon stepped up to the keyboard.
Charlotte became interested in everything going on in town. She worked with nearly every non-profit organization in Washington, often in a publicity role, and was the president of the Washington Lakes and Watershed Association. Last year, the WLWA held a breakfast in her honor to present Charlotte with a MOVA globe to thank her for more than a decade of varied contributions. If you know anything about trapdoor snails, you likely learned it in her column.
After twenty years in Washington, Charlotte still tries not to miss much in town. She was spotted asking detailed questions of Maine’s biologist at the most recent WLWA presentation. And her helpful column tips are always appreciated!
On this day
“During the tempest of July 17, the home of J.C. Howes was struck by lightning and considerably damaged. The loss was promptly adjusted the next day by Arthur L. Orne, to Mr. Howes’ entire satisfaction and great pleasure that the matter was so quickly cared for by Mr. Orne.” (The Courier-Gazette, July 30, 1923).
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband and their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.