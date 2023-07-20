Community News

The Auction

A hundred live bids. Hundreds of dollars in gift certificates, hundreds more in art, furniture, trips, gravel, firewood, and literally dozens more items. Without school support, recreational activities, societies, guilds, groups and committees, Washington would not have much of a community. Have a good time while supporting their efforts to keep this township a home. Preview & Silent Auction start at 4 p.m., Live Auction at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Washington Fire Station, 42 Old Union Road.

Recommended for you