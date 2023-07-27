Town auction
It was standing-room only at the Fire Department for a fast-paced night of shopping for a cause. A rush of auction previewers lined up before 4 p.m. All told, more than 100 bidders vied over items and gift certificates covering everything from auto parts to zucchini.
The excitement of the evening was the wood burned loon wall hanging from Seamus Gallagher. A lightning-fast bidding war shot this piece to $300 in what felt like less than a minute. Unfortunately, Seamus was not at the auction to take in his moment. His proud father reports Seamus has been working on his craft for three years but has been an artist nearly his entire life. Congratulations to the Washington Community Scholarship and Seamus.
Tom Johnston’s lively auctioneering kept momentum moving even as the crowd began to flag at the two-hour mark. By then, snacks from the Evening Star Grange had nearly sold out. The sandwiches and hot dogs had fed a crowd hungry for more than a good deal on a peach tree.
As the action drew to a close, nearly $8000 in donations had been tallied from the live auction alone. Two long rows stuffed full of silent auction goodies waited to be totaled and sold to the lucky winners. Representatives from the Washington Historical Society and Gibbs Library manned check out tables and kept the running total. An enjoyable, well-run night thanks to hundreds of volunteer hours dedicated to this event and little town.
Snail Catching Derby Saturday
July 29 at Washington Pond the Washington Lakes Watershed Association (WLWA) is hosting a trapdoor Snail Removal and Awareness Derby. Learn how to properly catch and dispose of these invasive mollusks. Win a prize for collecting the most (by weight). The Derby will take place from 9-11 a.m. at the Washington Landing on Razorville Road. Bring a boogie board, paddle board or other floating surface to collect snails. Don’t forget your snorkels and goggles, but nets will be provided.
Washington Historical Society
Also this Saturday is an opportunity to visit the Razorville Museum and Old Town House Hall. Open from from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., hear updates about the buildings’ preservation status and future plans. Swing by the Razorville Chapel on Young’s Hill Road for a double dose of town history at 264 Razorville Road.
Washington Recreation Committee
Next Sunday, Aug. 6, at 8 a.m. is the Washington Challenge 5k Fun Run. Registration starts at 7 a.m. in the Town Office north parking lot off Bill Luce Road. It’s $1 to register for the fun run and $5 for the 5k, with a family limit of $15. T-Shirts are limited and first come, first serve! Door prizes available and medals awarded in each decade age bracket.
Washington art double header
Gibbs Library will hold and artists’ reception this Sunday. Eight in-town artists present a unique gallery show of varied media, subjects, and attitudes. Each provided some information about their work. Joan Freiman is influenced by the Maine landscape; she engages the viewer to see “something they may see daily in a different way”. Rachel Feero Oakes works primarily in watercolor while enjoying fiber, ink, stone, clay, & photography. Her photos capture moments of beauty in everyday life. Of all materials she has tried, Kathleen Gross is most satisfied when sculpting and hand-building in clay. Sherry Casas, Tania Amazeen Jones, Andy Parmley, Alexa Michelle Pelkey and Olivia Vanner round out the talent in this one-of-a-kind show. The reception is on July 30 at 4 p.m., at 40 Old Union Road. The show runs through August.
Busy August on the way!
The WLWA photo contest participants’ pictures will be on display at the Corner Gallery Aug. 7-11 from 10 a.m-5 p.m. View and vote!
Broadband Festival
A bounce house, sno-cones and more will be on offer to celebrate our big project on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington Fire Station.
Washington Recreational Trails
There are possible grant options that may help fund Washington’s recreational trail project. Learn more Monday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m. in the Bryant Room at Gibbs Library.
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband & their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.