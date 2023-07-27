Community News

Washington auction

Auctioneer Tom Johnston in action and teen volunteers. Photo by Sarah Masters

 Photo by Sarah Masters

Town auction

It was standing-room only at the Fire Department for a fast-paced night of shopping for a cause. A rush of auction previewers lined up before 4 p.m. All told, more than 100 bidders vied over items and gift certificates covering everything from auto parts to zucchini.

Washington’s town auction held at the Fire Department drew more than 100 bidders.

Recommended for you