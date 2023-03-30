Community News

Warren Select Board, Feb 2023

Warren Select Board members, from left, Chair Wayne Luce, Brent Pratt, Jan Macdonald, and Roger Peabody.

 Photo by Stephen Betts

The town of Warren has released the wording for a proposed 180-day mining moratorium.

The town will hold a public hearing at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 5 at the municipal complex for residents to ask questions and make comments and suggestions.

