WARREN — The annual Warren Days celebration will begin on Friday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m., with live music by "A Little on the Side" beginning at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.Food vendors, including drinks and ice cream, will be open during the celebration, and other attractions will include a June 24 parade, live music performances, a cornhole tournament, and more.