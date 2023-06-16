Community News

WARREN — The annual Warren Days celebration will begin on Friday, June 23, at 5:30 p.m., with live music by “A Little on the Side” beginning at 6 p.m., followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Food vendors, including drinks and ice cream, will be open during the celebration, and other attractions will include a June 24 parade, live music performances, a cornhole tournament, and more.

