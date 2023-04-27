Memorial Day is a day that for years has been set aside for Americans to remember all the brave men and women who ultimately gave their lives in support of our country in all the wars and conflicts. Veterans place the flags every year in advance of Memorial Day.
Post 30 American Legion veterans will gather at Mountain View Cemetery on May 15 at 9 a.m. to place American flags to honor fellow veterans who served and died in the many wars and conflicts of the U.S. military. Jeff Sukeforth, post adjutant, brought the flags, 479 for Camden’s Mountain View Cemetery and 249 for Oak Hill North and South Cemeteries, to be placed by the volunteers.
Sukeforth said that a check of the town of Camden cemetery database found veterans graves dating back to the 1730s. Nathaniel Hosmer was born in 1730 and Peter Ott was born in 1733. Private Nathaniel Hosmer served under Captain W. Knight’s Company and Lieutenant J. Dudley’s Regiment in South Boston in 1814. Sgt. Ott served in Captain Benjamin Plumer’s Company, Captain Nicholas Crosby’s Company, Colonel Samuel McCobb’s Regiment and Captain Phillip Ulmer’s Company. He served in St. George, St. John’s Nova Scotia and participated in the Penobscot Expedition.
Post 30 is asking anyone who may wish to join with the Legion in placing flags to meet at the Mt. View Cemetery adjacent to the old chapel at 9 a.m., May 15. According to Sukeforth if it rains on the 15th then flags will be placed out on May 16.
Sukeforth said, “It is truly a remarkable sight, seeing the flags stand proudly on the graves. It is something that needs to be seen and the meaning of why this is done, taught to the young boys and girls so we may ever remember these heroes.”
Sukeforth requests anyone with a veteran loved one interred locally to ensure that a flag is placed on the grave, and if there is not a flag in place, please call the Legion at 236-3310 and let them know.