Community News

American flags

Post 30 American Legion Veterans will gather at Mountain View Cemetery on May 15 to place American flags to honor fellow veterans.

Memorial Day is a day that for years has been set aside for Americans to remember all the brave men and women who ultimately gave their lives in support of our country in all the wars and conflicts. Veterans place the flags every year in advance of Memorial Day.

Post 30 American Legion veterans will gather at Mountain View Cemetery on May 15 at 9 a.m. to place American flags to honor fellow veterans who served and died in the many wars and conflicts of the U.S. military. Jeff Sukeforth, post adjutant, brought the flags, 479 for Camden’s Mountain View Cemetery and 249 for Oak Hill North and South Cemeteries, to be placed by the volunteers.