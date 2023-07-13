Rockland Rotary President Tena Wallace presented Walker C. Hutchins of Rockland with Rockland Rotary's 2023 Community Person of the Year Award at the annual Change of Command Banquet on June 29. This award singles out one individual who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community and goes above and beyond Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self.”
Hutchins, or to some “Hutch,” has made his life's work as a funeral director at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home in Rockland. “He has made a profound impact on our community by embodying the true spirit of service, selflessness, and compassion,” according to Wallace. He provides unwavering support and guidance for those who are suffering the loss of a loved one or friend.
Hutchins’ sense of family and community were recognized on Dec. 5, 1999, when a sealed, waterproof vault was buried at Achorn Cemetery in Rockland. Hutchins was instrumental in organizing this Memory Vault Project where over 78 families from the Midcoast Region of Maine created keepsake memory packages containing family stories, words of wisdom, genealogies, and photographs to be placed in a Time Capsule for their descendants. On Dec. 4, 2050, at 2 p.m., the Memory Vault will be disinterred, opened, and the Memory Packages distributed. This is one of the remarkable gifts that he wanted to give our community.
“Hutchins makes sure our family memories are not forgotten,” Wallace said. “He hosts an annual Holiday Memorial event to bring families together who have lost loved ones. With a special Christmas tree adorned with personalized ornaments, he creates a comforting space where memories can be shared and cherished.”
Additionally, he has recognized the deceased in a personal way. He provides a living legacy that aids the healing process, but also helps our environment. His dedication to the community extends to the “Plant a Tree” Memorial Program with Lofty Oakes. A memorial tree is planted in the name of a departed loved one, and their family receives an Official Certificate of Planting. This is another example that highlights Hutchins’ true spirit of service, selflessness, and compassion for those in our community.
Rockland Rotary acknowledges the unwavering support of Hutchins’ wife, Annie, and his daughters, J'Anna and Melissa, who have stood by his side throughout the years. “He has gone to great lengths to put the right people on his team to ensure that every family receives the quality care, compassion and respect that they deserve,” said Wallace.
“His selfless service and unwavering commitment have touched many lives in our community, according to Wallace. May his unwavering true spirit of service, selflessness, and compassion be an inspiration to others,” she said.