Community News

Walker Hutchins receives Rockland Rotary's "Community Person of the Year" award.

Rockland Rotary President Tena Wallace presented Walker C. Hutchins of Rockland with Rockland Rotary's 2023 Community Person of the Year Award at the annual Change of Command Banquet on June 29. This award singles out one individual who has contributed significantly to the betterment of the community and goes above and beyond Rotary’s motto “Service Above Self.”

Hutchins, or to some “Hutch,” has made his life's work as a funeral director at Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home in Rockland. “He has made a profound impact on our community by embodying the true spirit of service, selflessness, and compassion,” according to Wallace. He provides unwavering support and guidance for those who are suffering the loss of a loved one or friend.

