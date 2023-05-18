Driving concerns
It may be another couple of weeks before Route 235 is open again at the Waldoboro-Warren town line. MDOT said it has the right size pipe for the culvert and is waiting for some concrete to set before the work can be done.
Residents have been expressing concern over people speeding around the detour, as well driving unsafely throughout town. With spring finally in full bloom, there are walkers, horseback riders, Amish buggies, bicyclists, turtles crossing the road and young animals starting to explore. Drivers need to remember that they are supposed to give three feet when passing humans and horses. Horses have the right-of-way in Maine, and it is important to give them space and try not to spook them so that everyone can share the road safely.
Magnificent volunteers
The Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet had a “crazy busy full-moon kind of day” on May 5. Volunteer Gale Henry got a frantic FB message at the end of the day from a customer who noticed that her engagement ring had gone missing at some point during her busy day of errands and chores. She asked if Henry had by any chance seen the ring.
Henry returned to the Closet and searched the muddy parking area, looked through the costume jewelry in the shop, and caught a sparkle on the floor between the infant and plus size clothing racks that turned out to be the engagement ring that had been dropped two hours before the shop closed. Not only did Henry find the ring for the customer, but she also hand delivered it.
250th Anniversary movies and music
The Waldo Theatre has announced its movies for Waldoborough 250th Anniversary. The shows begin on June 17 at 10 a.m. with June’s free family film of “The Lorax.” At 2 p.m. there is “Holiday,” at 5 p.m. is “Trolls World Tour,” and on June 18, there is a showing of “High Noon” at 5 p.m. The first film is totally free, but the others are $5 for adults and free for children under 18.
While anniversary activities are happening all around town, the music is primarily at the Waldoboro Recreation Complex, on the Clyde Sukeforth Memorial Field. Jimmy Moreland starts the day’s musical entertainment at 1 p.m., at the same time as the children’s games begin and food trucks open.
Moreland grew up in Texas with the sounds of Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, and other outlaw heroes. Between his military service and playing his music in seedy bars across the south, he’s developed a signature sound and style that begs the audience to sing along. He performs with energy and enthusiasm and accompanies his vocals with his mastery of various string instruments.
The Waldoborough 250th Anniversary Committee announced the addition of Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy and Spear Farms as sponsors for the celebration. People can also support the events by going to the Comedian Juston McKinney fundraiser on May 26 at 7 p.m. Medomak Valley High School. Tickets are available for $25 at the library, Town Office, Delano’s, Pooley Realty Group and through committee members, or are $32 at the door.
Free youth fishing
The Lincoln County Fish and Game Association will be having their annual Youth Fishing Day at the Waldoboro Quarry Saturday, May 20, starting at 7 a.m. Quarry Hill Preserve is off Depot Street.
Broad Bay Church
auction
The Broad Bay Church will be hosting a virtual silent auction fundraiser this summer. It is seeking donations of new or gently used items or services that can be included in the auction. To donate items, please contact Brian or Amanda Scheuzger (brianscheuzger@gmail.com or ascheuzger@gmail.com)
Cleaning up
The Waldoboro Sno-crawlers, Midcoast Conservancy and Medomak Valley Land Trust helped with the May 6 town cleanup, including several tires, culvert pieces, lawn chairs, and more. There will be another town-wide cleanup on May 19, from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Some businesses and groups are taking part, and the Shellfish Warden Justin Hills will be at the Town Landing to distribute bags at 9:30 a.m. and collect until 1:30 p.m.
Upcoming events
Helping Hands Spring Clean Up #3 at the Waldoborough Historical Society Museum, May 21, from 12-2p.m.
The Waldoboro Farmers Market begins for the season on May 21, 12-3 p.m. at the Town Office.
Explore Girl Scouts for pre-K-3, May 24, 5:30 p.m. at Miller School.
The 21st Annual Empty Bowl Supper and RSU 40 Art Boosters Auction will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on May 24 at the MVHS. The supper is a fundraiser for six local food pantries, while the auction is to help support visual and performing arts in the district. Donations for the auction can be dropped off up until May 23 at any of the schools.
The Waldoboro Community Garden Club is having a Plant Exchange, May 24, 6-8 p.m. at Broad Bay Church.