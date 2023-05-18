Community News

Driving concerns

It may be another couple of weeks before Route 235 is open again at the Waldoboro-Warren town line. MDOT said it has the right size pipe for the culvert and is waiting for some concrete to set before the work can be done.

Jimmy Moreland

Texas musician Jimmy Moreland, who will perform at Waldoboro’s 250th anniversary celebration on June 17.

Waldoboro town columnist

Rebecca Waddell lives in Waldoboro and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. You can reach her at rebeccaswaddell@gmail.com or 215-5489.

