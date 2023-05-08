Community News

Janet McMahon

Janet McMahon at Sheepscot Bog.

WALDOBORO — The Maine Coast Heritage Trust (MCHT) has named Waldoboro resident Janet McMahon as recipient of the 2023 Espy Land Heritage Award, an annual award that recognizes an individual, organization or coalition for exemplary conservation efforts in Maine.

During her decades-long career, McMahon has worked as a scientist, an educator and a steward for a wide range of organizations and causes, including The Nature Conservancy, Maine Audubon Society, Maine State Planning Office and the Maine Critical Areas Program. She has led conservation planning across the state and consulted on countless ecological projects from the Allagash Wilderness Waterway to the Western Mountains of Maine to supporting the Maine Rivers Act that continues to have lasting influence on river conservation in Maine. Early in her career, McMahon pioneered the establishment of ecological reserves within public land holdings. She helped found the Medomak Valley Land Trust and produced the conservation plan for the 12 Rivers Conservation Initiative, a land trust collaboration that shares an ecologically focused conservation plan for Maine’s Midcoast region. She also taught a global climate change course to high school students in Camden for more than a decade and for the past year has helped develop training sessions for conservationists as part of the First Light collaboration between Maine’s conservation organizations and the Penobscot, Passamaquoddy, Maliseet and Mi’kmaq Communities.

