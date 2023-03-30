Pride flag update
Last week this column mentioned the mystery of the inclusive pride flag disappearing from the Broad Bay Church. Pastor Nancy Duncan declared unwavering support for the LGBTQIA community and said a response from the church council would follow. This is their statement, in its entirety:
“The Broad Bay Congregational United Church of Christ is proud to fly a rainbow flag. We alternate it with other flags including flags representing care for the planet, recognition of Indigenous People, and folks in war torn areas. But it is the rainbow flag that seems to vanish; we continue to buy more flags to replace it.
“Several weeks ago, the latest rainbow flag disappeared and the Help Yourself Shelf which is stocked with food and other essentials by the church and the community was vandalized.
“Questions swirled. Should we call the police? Bolt the flag in a more permanent fashion? Hope that the flag is flying elsewhere? How do we share the commitment we hold to building bridges in our community?
“The Broad Bay Church proclaims that God’s love is wide enough to enfold both the teen contemplating suicide because of gender dysphoria and the elder wracked with dementia who has lost a sense of his/her own value. God’s love is wide enough to embrace families living with family violence and a planet at risk of destruction.
“Our new sign will have a permanent rainbow logo. We will continue to fly flags representing concerns for people and issues in the community reflecting our belief that God’s love is extravagant.
“With gratitude for the wideness of God’s love and concern for LGBTQIA people, particularly youth considering suicide, we encourage community members to listen to the experiences of people coming to terms with issues of sexual orientation or gender identity. If you choose, fly a rainbow flag from your home; it could make a difference to one contemplating suicide who feels so very much alone.
“The Broad Bay Church seeks to keep our hearts open to one another and the wider community as we continue to learn about the amazing diversity within our midst as well as the deep pain of those who are too often condemned by members of our community. God is Still Speaking.”
Budget season
Spring is budget season for local government and local school districts. As most are aware, costs are up in pretty much every area, but the town of Waldoboro also has some cost reductions that don’t get as much attention. One of those is with the streetlights. The transition to energy efficient lighting saves the town thousands of dollars every year.
Town Manager Julie Keizer also spoke of the incredible financial and human value of having a town navigator, Karen-Ann Hagar-Smith. Keizer spoke passionately at a recent budget meeting about the service really impacting and even saving lives by connecting people to the right support.
One instance mentioned was finding recovery support for a parent with the ability to house the family together. Another was getting someone out of a potentially deadly unheated home. Keizer also mentioned connecting a veteran with services the person didn’t know about. There are so many services out there, but they can be difficult to find. Hagar-Smith knows where the services are, how to apply for them, and is able to shift some of the financial burden away from the general assistance fund. People who need services and are not sure where to start need to know that the community navigator is a good entry point.
With the school budget, details are emerging about a potential bond that would cost about $2.5 million per year for 25 years. That is about an eight percent increase in the district budget, before all the other considerations, including inflation. Voters should pay attention to all of this before it comes up for a vote in June.
Upcoming events and reminders
The Waldoboro Public Library has a lot of programming that local residents can access, much of it for free. There are music and yoga sessions for toddlers, story time for preschoolers, Lego Club for older kids, chess for all ages, scrabble as well as periodic writing workshops and art classes. More information is online at waldoborolibrary.org.
May Rav is performing in concert at Cakewood Creative Arts on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 and may be reserved on cakewoodcreativearts.com. The hall is located at 85 Friendship Rd.
“Deployed” auditions take place at the Waldo Theatre on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.
The Waldoborough Historical Society is planning three “Helping Hands Spring Clean Up” days, for April 30, May 7, and May 21, from noon to 2 p.m. each time. Many hands make light work, so if you can help even for a little while, it is appreciated.