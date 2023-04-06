Community News

Daylily Garden

As the snow melts, perennial flowers are beginning to emerge from the thawing ground. Waldoboro is home to Scapegoat Daylilies, whose gardens are registered with the American Daylily Society (daylilies.org/) in both the Historic and Display Garden categories.

Waldoboro town columnist

Rebecca Waddell lives in Waldoboro and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. You can reach her at rebeccaswaddell@gmail.com or 215-5489.

