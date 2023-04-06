Daylily Garden
As the snow melts, perennial flowers are beginning to emerge from the thawing ground. Waldoboro is home to Scapegoat Daylilies, whose gardens are registered with the American Daylily Society (daylilies.org/) in both the Historic and Display Garden categories.
The gardens, cultivated by the husband-and-wife team of Kathe Marion-Gallant and Brian Gallant, now surround their Waldoboro home in cottage-style perennial borders, and include a variety of blooms with a concentration on daylilies. They are currently growing somewhere north of 600 varieties, ranging from single fans to mature clumps, dating from 1948 to 2023.
The garden’s historic collection currently includes 135 cultivars dating from 1948 to 1989, as well as over 400 cultivars dating from 1990 to 2023. In 2019 they added a separate Lenington All-American Award garden, complete with engraved name tags identifying each plant.
The couple landed in Waldoboro in 1986 when they purchased, at auction, a nine-acre lot with an older mobile home. For over thirty years they expanded their beds and gardens until flowers encompassed the majority of their yard. Brian, newly retired from thirty years as a master HVAC technician, recently discovered a knack for creating industrial garden art using skills and materials from his former career. His art is dispersed throughout the gardens.
Scapegoat Daylilies will be open by appointment during the blooming season.
Happy Birthday
Becky Maxwell
Rebecca Maxwell just celebrated her 83rd birthday on April 2. She was town clerk for Waldoboro for many years, served on the select board for three terms and has been a very active and supportive member of the community. You can still brighten the celebration with a card mailed to her at 899 N. Nobleboro Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572.
A Muddy Mess
March and April are mud season in Maine, and the roads tend to take a beating. Waldoboro roads were posted earlier than usual this year and the gravel roads remain rather muddy.
The planning and select boards decided this week to allow Syncarpha, which is building a solar farm on Controversy Lane, to post a $50,000 cash bond in exchange for allowing their heavy trucks to use North Nobleboro Road from Winslows Mills Road (Rt. 32) to Controversy Lane. The idea is that the bond will help cover the costs of damage to the town road.
While that makes sense for the town, and is all the town has jurisdiction over, Controversy Lane is a private road and the damage to that dirt road will be left to the road association there to deal with. The road is in bad shape to begin with and Syncarpha has made that worse over the winter. Now residents are taken by surprise that the town is allowing access over posted North Nobleboro Road but didn’t give those on Controversy Lane or their road association time to make plans for the damage the heavy trucks will cause. The cost burden should be upon the business, not on those who live on the private road,
In addition to concerns about the road, there is heavy machinery being moved around at sunrise. Waldoboro has a noise ordinance that allows construction sound after 6:30 a.m. Residents have recorded loud machinery before 6:10 a.m. The town boards are aware, but it appears that Syncarpha continues to make noise despite the complaints.
Upcoming Events
The Halcyon String Quartet is playing at The Waldo Theatre, April 7 at 7 p.m.
An Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 2-10 takes place from 8-10 a.m. on April 8 at the First Baptist Church.
The Waldoboro Community Garden Club is having a potluck supper at 5:30 p.m. followed by a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on April 12 at the Broad Bay Church. This is the first meeting of the season and features speaker Ellie Libby from the Wild Seed Project. The club meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Broad Bay Church.