Community News

Town Clean-up

The Waldoboro Shellfish Committee is holding its first clean-up of the year on April 22 from 10:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. at the Pine Street Landing downtown. While the Shellfish Committee is organizing the event, all residents are encouraged to participate and help clean up roadside debris as well as along the Medomak River.

Waldoboro town columnist

Rebecca Waddell lives in Waldoboro and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. You can reach her at rebeccaswaddell@gmail.com or 215-5489.

