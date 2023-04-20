Town Clean-up
The Waldoboro Shellfish Committee is holding its first clean-up of the year on April 22 from 10:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. at the Pine Street Landing downtown. While the Shellfish Committee is organizing the event, all residents are encouraged to participate and help clean up roadside debris as well as along the Medomak River.
Those who wish to help can go to the landing to get bags and then head to wherever they wish to concentrate their efforts. Full trash bags can be returned to the landing and Waldoboro Public Works will take care of getting them to the Transfer Station.
With this being Waldoboro’s 250th Anniversary, the clean up around town helps set the stage for the two days of June festivities. Residents have expressed concern about the level of garbage that has appeared as the snow melted revealing the usual mix of escaped cans and bottles with the more worrisome needles along the roadside.
Ideally, residents will pick up along their downtown streets as well as out on the rural roads. Those with waterfront above the town can look for debris along the shore as it all impacts the river habitat.
Residents are also asking others to please be more careful about litter by making sure not to leave debris behind while walking roads and trails, using public spaces and to secure trash in vehicles so it doesn’t fly out along the road.
New barbershop
Darker Harbor Barber Company has opened a new shop in downtown Waldoboro, at the corner of Main and Glidden streets. It’s in the former location of the Best Little Hair House and of barber “Bob the Butcher” before that.
“Our shop welcomes anyone regardless of age, orientation, etc. and we pride ourselves on being a true family barbershop,” owner Sam Weldon said. He welcomes clients from their first haircuts as infants all the way through to people pushing 100 or older. A modern twist is that clients can book their appointments online at darkharborbarbercompany.com and select Waldoboro.
Spring in full swing
Daffodils are blooming, black flies are emerging and both Moose Crossing Garden Center and Spear’s Waldoboro Farmstand are open for the season. Moose Crossing’s hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week. Spear’s is open Thurs.-Sat. from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. through April. Beginning on May 1 it will be open the same hours, but six days a week, closed on Sundays.
Summer Speed Bowling
Registration is open for those wishing to join Summer Speed Bowling at Sammi’s Family Entertainment Center. The goal is to get eight teams, each with three members, to play five games per week for 15 weeks. The league starts Wednesday, May 3, with practice at 6:15 p.m. and league games beginning at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $20 per person each week, and there will be weekly 50/50 raffles. Anyone interested should contact Sammi’s at 832-7860 or league president John Genthner at 542-7973.
Bookstore volunteers wanted
The Village Bookshop is looking for volunteers to take three-hour shifts so it can expand summer hours. The proceeds from the used bookstore help support the Waldoboro Public Library. For more information contact the library or the shop. Current hours are Tues. 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thurs. 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Fri. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Upcoming events
Drug Take Back Day is April 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Waldoboro Town Office.
The Spring 9-Ball Tournament at Sammi’s Family Entertainment starts at 10 a.m. April 22. The winner takes $1,000 and the cost is $50 with advance registration, $60 at the door, capped at 40 participants.
Echoes of Faith will be singing at Word of Life Church, 41 Old Route One, on April 22. Bring a dish to share at a potluck at 5:30 p.m., while the free concert starts at 7 p.m. (love offerings welcome).
“Herbal Remedies for Allergy Season” is a two-part class being taught by Riverside Alchemy and Asanas. The classes are April 23 and May 21 from 10 a.m.-noon. The cost is $40, and all supplies are included. Participants should expect to take home three herbal remedies at the end of the second class. The classes are at Hollow Moon Yoga Studio at 878 Main St.
The Waldo Theatre is hosting “Yellow Brick Road: A Tribute to Elton John” on April 23 at 2 p.m. Langhorne Slim and John Craigie are in concert at 7:30 p.m. on April 25.
The Waldoboro Business Association Spring Social and Hoedown is on April 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Cornhole Connections, on Route One.
Head Start Open Application Day is hosted by Midcoast Maine Community Action at the Waldoboro Public Library from 10 a.m.-noon on April 26.