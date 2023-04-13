Waldoboro not second poorest
A couple of Maine radio stations have shared a story that asserts that Waldoboro is the second poorest town in the country. The author, Samuel Stebbins, works for 24/7 Wall St., which published this dubious piece of data journalism.
The article is the perfect example of how people can use data to back up bogus claims. Readers must use critical thinking skills and not just take things as face value, even if they are based on numbers. What makes this article particularly funny is that the final part of it is dedicated to where the data came from, what was excluded, and one could think that the journalist did all the right things. Or, with a bit more thought, one might wonder how on earth he could put such research into a job and still be completely incorrect! Perhaps teachers can relate as it looks like what might happen if ChatGPT artificial intelligence wrote a data story.
After careful examination, what happened to make Waldoboro the second poorest “town” in America, is that Stebbins took the data for the Census Designated Place (CDP) for Waldoboro, which is under 1,400 people, including Sproul Block and several of the downtown apartments, and not the actual town of Waldoboro with around 5,200 residents.
The CDP data came up first when searching Census.gov unless the word “town” was added. That can explain how Stebbins made this error, but when it comes down to it, he can’t say Waldoboro is the second poorest town when he is using data for a CDP that represents only 27% of the town’s population. He would need to compare towns and CDPs as separate categories to provide accurate insight.
So no, Waldoboro is not the second poorest town in the United States.
Waldoborough 250th Anniversary
As the events of the weekend get closer, more details are emerging. The activities begin on June 16 now, with the bulk of festivities on June 17 and 18. On Friday evening at 6 p.m., the event committee will be burying a time capsule at the Waldoboro Town Office. Bill Maxwell is collecting the materials for the time capsule, which need to be submitted to him by June 1. The hope is that the time capsule will be opened in 50 years.
The opening ceremony will take place at the Old German Church. Saturday morning also includes a pancake breakfast and a road race. The downtown parade is expected to be the biggest one yet, followed by events all over town. A shuttle will be running on Saturday to help alleviate parking issues.
There will be booths to peruse, food trucks, demonstrations and a wide variety of music and dancing. More food options include a chicken barbecue and a bean supper. For children there will be vintage games, various programs at the Waldo Theatre, and, of course, the fireworks display. There is even a car show this year at Delano’s Seafood Market on Friday evening where the winner will take home a six-foot-tall trophy.
The Waldoborough Historical Society will have special hours and activities. The Waldo theatre is working on a display in its gallery, and a big art show is planned for both days at Miller School. This is not a complete list of all the activities, but it seems like there will be something for everyone.
Donations have been pouring in recently as well, including one presented by Rachel Genthner to Town Manager Julie Keizer for a silver sponsorship on behalf of Genthner, Ms. Ducky, and Cypress (Magic) the cat.
“I did it to show love for LGBTQIA community and to help support the festivities,” Genthner said. “It is in honor of those who have killed themselves or been murdered for living their truth. LGBTQIA need to know that they are loved. They shouldn’t be shunned. The community needs to know they are valuable people and they do give back.”
The 250th Anniversary Committee has shared the following new sponsorships: Cigaret Shopper, Community Pharmacy, Cornerstone Financial, Delano’s Seafood, First Baptist Church, The First National Bank, Hillside Collision Center, Lie-Nielsen Toolworks, Moody’s Diner, Pooley Realty Group, Rockland Savings Bank, R.W. Glidden, RZR Hardware, Storer Lumber and the Waldoboro Sno-Crawlers.
Record for Food Pantry
The Waldoboro Food Pantry served a record-breaking number of people with its distribution on April 4. This is the first time the WFP has served over 400 people. The numbers include 155 households and 417 total individuals. There were nine new households with one from Bremen and eight from Waldoboro. So far this year, the lowest distribution was to 111 families on January 18, and the highest is 155 for the first week of April.
Waldoboro Business Association
The WBA relaunch is underway. The first monthly newsletter is out, and the kick off Spring Social and Hoedown is set for 5-7 p.m. on April 25 at the Cornhole Connections. Future Business After Hours will be May 29 at J&J Jamaican Grocery and Gift Shop, June 26 at the Waldoborough Historical Society, and July 31 at The First. The WBA encourages all local businesses, farms, and nonprofits to join. More information is available via info@waldoborobusiness.org.
Upcoming events
Sammi’s Family Entertainment Center is hosting a summer speed bowling league. Details are being worked out, but it begins the first week of May. Anyone interested should contact Sammi’s.
Drug Take Back Day is April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Waldoboro Town Office.