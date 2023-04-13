Community News

Waldoboro not second poorest

A couple of Maine radio stations have shared a story that asserts that Waldoboro is the second poorest town in the country. The author, Samuel Stebbins, works for 24/7 Wall St., which published this dubious piece of data journalism.

Waldoboro town columnist

Rebecca Waddell lives in Waldoboro and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. You can reach her at rebeccaswaddell@gmail.com or 215-5489.

