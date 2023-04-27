Community News

Farmers Market returns to town office

Sterling Doiron of Uprooted Maine is organizing the return of the Waldoboro Farmers Market to the town office parking lot. The market will run on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. beginning May 21.

Waldoboro town columnist

Rebecca Waddell lives in Waldoboro and writes about events and happenings there for The Courier-Gazette. You can reach her at rebeccaswaddell@gmail.com or 215-5489.

