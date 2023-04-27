Farmers Market returns to town office
Sterling Doiron of Uprooted Maine is organizing the return of the Waldoboro Farmers Market to the town office parking lot. The market will run on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m. beginning May 21.
Spots are available for growers as well as producers of local products. Vendor applications are due by May 7. A link to the application can be found on the Uprooted Maine Facebook page, or email uprootedmaine@gmail.com for more information.
A.D. Gray building
The Town of Waldoboro and Volunteers of America have been actively soliciting input from residents about the proposed senior housing to be built at the location of the former A.D. Gray school building. There is a forum on April 27 at 6 p.m. at the Waldoboro Town Office for in-person attendance and is accessible online by going to the “Stay Connected” tab on the town website.
This is an opportunity for townspeople to speak directly with the project manager and architect and ask questions about the design and construction timeline. Those who are unable to attend either in person or online should contact Town Planner Max Johnstone with questions so that he can bring them up at the forum.
So far, VoA has been very responsive to questions and concerns, so the public is encouraged to actively participate and understand that they will be heard. The design plans are all posted on the Waldoboro website for anyone to access. Some of the concerns voiced so far are about the aesthetics of the structure, how to honor the building being razed, the traffic on School Street and the proposed flat roof.
It is a distinct challenge to try to create an apartment structure to blend in with a historic neighborhood with homes from the 1800s. It will never please everyone, but the more people who participate in the process, the more likely it is that the community will be happy with the outcome.
Yoga and music
Kenshin Ranch is a new business in Waldoboro that offers yoga for adults and music for infants and toddlers. It is run by Laeticia “Tish” Brundage and is located at 290 Bremen Road, the former Waldoboro Chiropractic building. She also has a class for ages 0-5 every fourth Thursday of the month at the Waldoboro Public Library. More information is available at KenshinRanch.com.
Village Bookshop volunteers
The specific three-hour shifts the used bookstore is looking to fill are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. so that it can expand summer hours. Anyone who wishes to volunteer for a shift or two should contact Barbara at 832-1477. The shop helps support the Waldoboro Public Library and is located at 25 Friendship Road, across from the laundromat. It is currently open Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-4p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Trail stewards
The Medomak Trail Crew from the Midcoast Conservancy recently cleaned up the green space around the Waldoboro Public Library. They will be doing some more work with native plants from Barley Joe’s Greenhouse. The library has a welcoming outdoor space for reading a book or taking a break in the sunshine.
The Midcoast Conservancy is always looking for people to help with projects like this, local trail maintenance and to become trail stewards. For more information, reach out to info@midcoastconservancy.org.
Odd Alewives hours
Odd Alewives Farm Brewery has new spring hours and has expanded its pizza menu, as well as including a build-your-own option. The restaurant and tasting room are open Friday from 4-8 p.m., Saturday noon-8 p.m., Sunday noon-7 p.m. The last Sunday Jam of the season will be April 30 from 3-5 p.m.
Upcoming events
The Waldoborough Historical Society is having its first spring cleanup of the season on April 30 from noon-2 p.m. at the museum on Main Street. Many hands make light work. A second cleanup will follow on May 7 from noon-2 p.m.
There will be a second Shoreline and Roadside Cleanup on May 6 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Participants are asked to check in at the Town Landing before starting, and trash bags can be returned to the landing before 2 p.m. so that Public Works can take debris to the Transfer Station. This is a town-wide cleanup and residents can clean the area of their choice.
The Waldoboro Community Storytelling Workshop takes place from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on May 6. The focus is on stories about Waldoboro, with a chance of getting your story in a special performance on stage at the Waldoborough 250th Anniversary Celebration in June.
Solo in Waldoboro: Olivia DeLisle performs May 6 from 8-10 p.m. at The Narrows Tavern.