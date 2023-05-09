WALDOBORO — Wendy Pieh, candidate for House District 45, and Emmy Trask-Eaton, candidate for reelection to the RSU 40 School Board, attended a meet and greet at Perch Café and Bakery on Sunday, May 7, hosted by the Waldoboro Democratic Committee.
Attendees, including County Commissioner Bill Blodgett, took lawn signs, signed up for various campaign volunteer opportunities and had an opportunity to have a dialogue with Trask-Eaton and Pieh.
Pieh talked about her previous eight years as a member of the House of Representatives and her door-to-door campaign effort, saying, “I have always focused on ‘Working together’, and that is what I intend to do.”
Trask-Eaton is serving her second term on the RSU40 School Board representing Waldoboro and is seeking reelection. She discussed the challenges facing the school district and the need to upgrade buildings, which will be included in a bond issue in November. “We have great staff and they are working hard but in difficult circumstances” she said. Trask-Eaton, a retired physician, particularly noted the need to upgrade the Medomak High School science labs.
RSU 40 School Board covers Waldoboro and Friendship, Warren, Union, Washington with five representatives from Waldoboro. Emmy Trask-Eaton can be contacted at 207-563-7938 or by email at emily_traskeaton@msad40.org.