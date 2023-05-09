Community News

WALDOBORO — Wendy Pieh, candidate for House District 45, and Emmy Trask-Eaton, candidate for reelection to the RSU 40 School Board, attended a meet and greet at Perch Café and Bakery on Sunday, May 7, hosted by the Waldoboro Democratic Committee.

Attendees, including County Commissioner Bill Blodgett, took lawn signs, signed up for various campaign volunteer opportunities and had an opportunity to have a dialogue with Trask-Eaton and Pieh.

Recommended for you