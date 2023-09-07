250th dance and premiere
There are two more free community activities coming up to celebrate Waldoboro’s 250th anniversary.
On Fri., Sept. 8, there is a community dance party. Finntown Road will open for an hour at 5 p.m. followed by the Watts Hall Band from 7-10 p.m. in the Wooster parking lot downtown. If the weather is poor, the music and dance will move to the fire station.
The following week, Lincoln County Television will premiere its video of the 250th Anniversary Celebration at The Waldo Theatre. The show begins at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15. While the event is free to the public, a $5 donation is suggested to help Waldoborough Historical Society Capital Campaign.
While the show will be played on LCTV at a later date, this is the premiere, on the big screen, with many of the local residents who helped organize all the celebration activities in attendance. The theatre will have refreshments available for purchase.
News briefs
Waldoboro had several businesses selected as the “Best of Maine 2023” by Down East magazine readers. Those businesses are Dow Furniture, Moody’s Diner, Moose Crossing Garden Center and Shelley’s Flowers and Gifts. Moody’s won in two categories: breakfast/brunch spot and diner. In addition to the winners, Dark Harbor Barber and Delano Seafood Market were finalists in their categories.
Director Lucas McNelly is filming “Maine Noir” around town. The Waldoboro native plans to film entirely in Waldoboro and has been waiting two years to complete this film. Expect to see some local residents as extras in the movie. His film “Up Country” is streaming now.
Bill Maxwell is the new president of the Waldoborough Historical Society. He recently shared details of the planned expansion with the Waldoboro Business Association during Business After Hours, which was hosted by the historical society. Along with refreshments, there were door prizes and a scavenger hunt. The Waldo Theatre is hosting the next Business After Hours on Sept. 25, at 5:30 p.m.
Note that some businesses adjust their hours in September. The Waldoborough Historical Society is only open on weekends from 12-3 p.m. The tours at the German Church have stopped.
A sign of fall in Waldoboro is Moose Crossing’s mum countdown — when the mums are gone, the garden center closes for the season. It looks like they started with about 20,000 mums, which should be gone by Indigenous Peoples Day.
Scapegoat Daylilies held a fundraiser for Good Things Thrift and Craft, part of the Medomak Exchange. The sellout event raised $470, which will all go back into the community.
There is still time to register for the Waldoboro Half Marathon scheduled for Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. starting at Moody’s Diner. Billed as the hardest half marathon in New England, the prize for adults is “if you finish, you get a beer.” More details can be found on Facebook or at runsignup.com.
Anyone who wishes to participate in the Waldoboro Community Yard Sale, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. should register at the Town Office or call Rebecca at 832-6650. The deadline for being listed on the printed map is Sept. 14.
Those who would like to set up to sell at the Waldoborough Historical Society can contact Bill Maxwell about renting table space. There is also space available at Pooley Realty Group at the corner of Main Street and Atlantic Highway. Contact Jessica Pooley for more information on that.
Upcoming events
Waldoboro Community Dance, Sept. 8 from 5-10 p.m. in the Wooster Parking Lot off Main Street. If the weather is poor, the event will take place at the fire department.
Special Town Meeting Sept. 12, 6 p.m. at the Waldoboro Town Office.