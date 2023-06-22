The Washington Recreation Committee (WRC) would like to thank the Lower Minor Little League coaches: Morgan DiBenedetti, Candi Fontaine, and Jessica Fontaine. The WRC reports 15 kids learned the fundamentals and sportsmanship through their training and guidance this summer. Many of these kids and others would love to move up to Upper Minor and then Little League, but coaches are needed to make that happen! Washington Baseball also lacks a little league director. If you’d like to help, please send a text message to Peg Hobbs at (207) 790-0723.
Water activities abound
Showboats! It’s time for you and your watercraft to shine and possibly win a $50 prize next weekend when the Washington Lakes and Watershed Association (WLWA) hosts their annual Boat Parade and Paddle Flotilla on Washington Pond. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 (rain date July 2), boats, powered and paddle, will gather near the Washington Pond Boat Landing. The turn-off is east of Youngs Hill Road on Razorville Road/Route 105. Google Maps helpfully places the landing on “Boating Landing Road.” Motorboats will travel the length of the lake while canoes, kayaks and any other human-powered boats will follow a short course from the boat landing north. Glow sticks will be provided! The best-decorated motorboat and paddled craft will win $50 each. Be fun, memorable, and family-friendly!
In two weeks, on Saturday, July 8, the Washington Recreation Committee will host the fourth annual Paddle Races. Registration is from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and the races start right after at 9:00 a.m. Any paddle craft welcome! Life jackets required. Registration and races start at the Washington Pond Landing. Call or text Peg Hobbs, (207) 790-0723, with any questions.
Pictures please
Don’t forget to keep your camera handy as you visit Washington Pond, Crystal Lake or any other part of our watershed. The WLWA third annual Photo Contest deadline is July 23. All entries will be on display in a gallery show at the end of the month. The wonderful photographs submitted in 2021 and 2022 are still available to view on the WLWA. You will also find 2023 contest information and entry forms at WashingtonLakesAssociation.org.
Town history on display
This Saturday, June 24, will be the first of three open days at the Razorville Hall, 264 Razorville Road, and the Town House across the street. Displays are constantly changing as newly donated items are added. The Washington Historical Society invites you to stop in and learn about our town's history, even if you have visited before. Both buildings will be open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 24, July 29 and August 26.
The sale of the summer
The annual Community Auction is only a month away, July 22. This event brings together twelve of our town’s non-profit organizations for one super fundraising event. Plans are in the works; watch or join the Facebook group “2023 Washington Community Auction” (facebook.com/groups/washingtonauction2023) for updates, including photos of items up for bid.
Readers unite and compete
Readers of all ages are invited to join Gibbs Library’s summer reading program. This year, prizes are available for each of the three age groups (12 and under, 13-21, and 21 and over). Sign up at Gibbs Library, 40 Old Union Road, open Monday & Tuesday 4–7 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, 9a.m. to noon. No matter how you take your texts: summer beach reads, true crime tomes, Chris van Dusen’s picture books or audiobooks, each counts toward your total and gains you raffle entries. Your next read could be one of the new books regularly added to the collection, or skip the in person visit to the library and enjoy audiobooks and eBooks on your phone or tablet through Maine’s CloudLibrary program.
Summer broadband festival
It is almost hard to believe fiber internet will finally be coming to our town. The persistent, yearslong work of the committee is set to benefit Washington so well, we should celebrate their efforts. This hardworking group has even planned their own party: Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington Fire Station. Volunteers are still needed, and any town committee or organization is welcome to show off their own work at this event. Before July 9, please email connectwa.me@gmail.com or call (207) 619-1585 to find how you can help out.
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband and their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.