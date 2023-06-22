Community News

Washington Little League

The Washington Recreation Committee (WRC) would like to thank the Lower Minor Little League coaches: Morgan DiBenedetti, Candi Fontaine, and Jessica Fontaine. The WRC reports 15 kids learned the fundamentals and sportsmanship through their training and guidance this summer. Many of these kids and others would love to move up to Upper Minor and then Little League, but coaches are needed to make that happen! Washington Baseball also lacks a little league director. If you’d like to help, please send a text message to Peg Hobbs at (207) 790-0723.

