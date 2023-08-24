Community News

Waldoboro News Aug. 24 Pinky LaRue

Pinky LaRue at 995 Main St. in Waldoboro. The barn doubles as vintage gift shop,

 Photo by Rebecca Waddell

Vintage comeback brightens Waldoboro

Pinky LaRue: Fashionably Vintage Housewares, Home Décor and much more! is not truly new to town, but it is making a comeback with a full shop to take visitors back several decades in time with everything from rotary phones to Barbie dolls.

The view as one steps into Pinky LaRue.
Everything about Pinky LaRue is a step back in time.
The stereo wall inside Pinky LaRue.
Pinky LaRue's signs and flags are only visible when the shop is open.
A fawn on the side of Feylers Corner Road stops three cars. A second fawn was quicker to go into the woods.

