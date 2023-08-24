Vintage comeback brightens Waldoboro
Pinky LaRue: Fashionably Vintage Housewares, Home Décor and much more! is not truly new to town, but it is making a comeback with a full shop to take visitors back several decades in time with everything from rotary phones to Barbie dolls.
Owner Natalie Massé explained that she originally opened Pinky LaRue in 2017, but it was on break since the pandemic hit in 2020. She reopened the shop Aug. 5, in her barn at 995 Main St., with hours from Thursday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In the past, she did some shows elsewhere and used the shop space to host “Paint the Town” for the library’s fundraiser, but now plans to concentrate on the store. Regular hours are a new feature and she said she has taken the shop interior to “level 11” with artwork all over the walls.
The displays are akin to walking into a museum, only with the feel of a locally owned store, or a relative’s home.
Massé said the shop comes from her and her husband’s hobbies. Many items moved from California to Waldoboro with the couple 14 years ago, but some came from local estate sales.
Husband Jan Visser has a passion for stereos, so there is a wall of working vintage stereo equipment. He refurbished each unit, and much of the vinyl is from his collection. The jukebox works, and there is a retro bar and disco ball.
The gift shop is in the village and easy to spot when it is open as it has flags at the end of the driveway leading to several parking spaces off the road by the barn. What is a bit different is that passersby will only see Pinky LaRue when it is open because otherwise all the signs, flags, etc., are taken in and the building resumes an appearance of being a downtown home and barn.
Protect wildlife
While seeing deer is not remotely rare in a town like Waldoboro, there are times of year when they are more visible, and times when drivers should exercise greater caution. Fawns have been spotted all over town, and some of them are a bit fearless when getting a roadside meal. Drivers should slow down and proceed with caution as their behavior is not always predictable.
Daylily fundraiser
Scapegoat Daylilies display garden is having a fundraiser to benefit the Medomak Exchange on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (rain date Aug. 27, same hours). The suggested donation is $5 per plant — which will be a minimum of two fans, bare root, trimmed and ready to plant.
The Medomak Exchange includes Good Things Thrift & Crafts, the Waldoboro Free Clothing Closet, and houses the Waldoboro Food Pantry. This fundraiser is an excellent way to add beauty and color to your garden for years to come while also supporting community members in need.
Upcoming events
Aging Gracefully Senior Fitness Class with Katie Deabler, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Broad Bay Congregational Church. A $5 donation is suggested, or Silver Sneaker benefit, but no one is turned away.
Waldoboro Public Library will display art for the Great Art for Great Reads fundraiser through Sept. 15. The online auction is Sept. 1 to 15.
Family-friendly Back-to-School Social at J & J Jamaican Grocery and Gifts on Atlantic Highway. Music by DJ Sherwin, fun activities, refreshments for sale. Aug. 2, noon to 6 p.m.
“Why You Matter” at Cider Hill Farm, 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 27, with a photo display and open mic. A collaboration with Healthy Lincoln County, 716 Candles, MVHS Source of Strength and Peers Assisting with Sincerity.
Waldoborough Historical Society hosts Business After Hours, Aug. 28, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the museum.
Waldoboro Inn and Ida’s Wine Bar host a Greek pop-up, Aug. 29, 4 to 9 p.m.
Labor Day Weekend bottle drive for the capital campaign, Sept. 2-4, Waldoborough Historical Society Museum.