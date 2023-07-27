Community News

USS Gunston Hall

The USS Gunston Hall. Photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy.

ROCKLAND — The USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) will anchor in Rockland Harbor for the 76th Maine Lobster Festival. The ship was last in Rockland for the 63rd Maine Lobster Festival.

“I am excited to have our ship on display in Rockland and the crew is excited to partake in the Lobster Fest fun,” said Cmdr. Trey Dittberner, USS Gunston Hall executive officer.

