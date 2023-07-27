ROCKLAND — The USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) will anchor in Rockland Harbor for the 76th Maine Lobster Festival. The ship was last in Rockland for the 63rd Maine Lobster Festival.
“I am excited to have our ship on display in Rockland and the crew is excited to partake in the Lobster Fest fun,” said Cmdr. Trey Dittberner, USS Gunston Hall executive officer.
USS Gunston Hall is the second Navy ship to be named after Gunston Hall, the estate of George Mason, one of Virginia’s Revolutionary figures, and father of the Bill of Rights. Her keel was laid down on May 26, 1986, at the Avondale Shipyards in New Orleans. She was launched on June 27, 1987, and commissioned on April 22, 1989.
Homeported in Norfolk, Va., with nearly 300 uniformed men and women aboard, Gunston Hall’s mission is to transport United States Marines with their combat equipment to designated areas around the world, and then to launch and support assault landing craft and helicopters during amphibious operations against hostile shores.
USS Gunston Hall has been decorated over its service since its first deployment in 1999, supporting refugees fleeing Kosovo, providing post-earthquake assistance to Turkey and Haiti, deterring piracy near Somalia and most recently for taking part in seven months of training exercises in the Arctic Ocean.
USS Gunston Hall tours
Tours of the ship will be available Aug. 3-6 from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No pets or backpacks are allowed.
Rockland Coast Guard tours
There will be an open house at the Coast Guard pier at 54 Tillson Ave. in Rockland, Aug. 3 and 4 from 12-4 p.m. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No pets or backpacks are allowed. No open-toed shoes.