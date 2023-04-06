UNION — There are many ways for a town to communicate today, but a gentle reminder as you drive by in winter is most the most effective. The Union Fire Department and Union Ambulance knew this when they donated the sign in front of the municipal building twenty years ago. The sign has served the town well, but times change. In any given week, there can be multiple meetings, election deadlines and other events. Changing the fixed signboard letters to keep up with town business is not feasible anymore.
The sign was donated from a fund the fire department managed that was used for things that were necessary and needed but should not have been the responsibility of the taxpayers. Several alternative proposals were presented to the voters for an expensive new sign that the voters rightfully rejected. When the subject came up again, I wondered if there might be a better alternative as l was certain a town vote would fail again. I voted against it twice and would again if it was on the ballot.
I located a reputable Maine family-owned sign company who quoted $12,600 to replace the changeable letter area of the existing sign with electronic panels controlled from inside the office, as well as remotely. I asked the Select Board for a small amount of money to show a commitment from the town. That amount is $4000. I'm hoping there is interest enough in the community to raise the $8600 through donations, and possibly go beyond that amount and raise the total needed. It would be great to continue the legacy of the sign informing the citizens without tax money.
The sign could display upcoming town meetings, due dates for taxes or any other important information.
The lighting in the existing sign needs to be updated and I have agreed to donate the funds for that. A fund has been set up at the Town Office to accept your tax-deductible donation. Please consider participating in this worthwhile project, and thank you for your time reading this.
Checks can be made payable to: Town of Union, Sign Account.