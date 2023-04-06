Community News

Union Town Office

Union Town Office.

UNION — There are many ways for a town to communicate today, but a gentle reminder as you drive by in winter is most the most effective. The Union Fire Department and Union Ambulance knew this when they donated the sign in front of the municipal building twenty years ago. The sign has served the town well, but times change. In any given week, there can be multiple meetings, election deadlines and other events. Changing the fixed signboard letters to keep up with town business is not feasible anymore.

The sign was donated from a fund the fire department managed that was used for things that were necessary and needed but should not have been the responsibility of the taxpayers. Several alternative proposals were presented to the voters for an expensive new sign that the voters rightfully rejected. When the subject came up again, I wondered if there might be a better alternative as l was certain a town vote would fail again. I voted against it twice and would again if it was on the ballot.

