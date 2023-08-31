United Midcoast Charities gathered Aug. 22 to inaugurate the Sani Award. Left to right: John Tuton, Lucy Wolf Tuton, UMC Board Chair Jim Hengerer, Alexa Fogel, Marya Flanagan, Judson Flanagan, UMC President John Viehman, Dennie Wolf and Thomas Wolf.
Photo by Courtney Zak Artistry
UMC's Sani Award, honoring past board member Sani Fogel.
CAMDEN — United Midcoast Charities celebrated the extraordinary life of past board member and friend Sani Wolf Fogel during its annual summer event on Aug. 22.
UMC board members, staffers and supporters gathered at the Megunticook Golf Club in Rockport to present the organization’s inaugural “Sani Award” to her family.
“We’re delighted to be honoring Sani this way,” said UMC President John Viehman. “She was one of those special people who worked diligently to make our life here in the Midcoast what it is today. This award shines a light on her incredible legacy while also recognizing others who match her stride in the years ahead.”
In future years, UMC will present the Sani Award to a community member who demonstrates passionate support for their neighbors in need and champions the growth of philanthropy in the region.
UMC thanks event sponsors Edward Jones Investments of Camden and Lincolnville, the Lesher Family Foundation, Allen Insurance and Financial and MaineStay Media for making this celebration possible, and Megunticook Gold Club for hosting it.