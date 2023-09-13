Community News

United Midcoast Charity awards funds

United Micdocast Charities President John Viehman while UMC awards grants to 42 Midcoast agencies.

CAMDEN — United Midcoast Charities has awarded grants totaling $597,000 to 42 agencies providing the basic needs of food, housing, health and safety and economic security to residents of Knox and Waldo counties.

“We’re beyond proud to be supporting local nonprofits for more than 81 years,” said UMC President John Viehman, “and this year thanks to the generosity of our donors we increased our grantmaking by 20 percent over last year. Plus, we’ll also be able once again to fully fund our Urgent Needs Grants. That means there will be reserve funding for needs that arise outside our annual grants cycle.”

