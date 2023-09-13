CAMDEN — United Midcoast Charities has awarded grants totaling $597,000 to 42 agencies providing the basic needs of food, housing, health and safety and economic security to residents of Knox and Waldo counties.
“We’re beyond proud to be supporting local nonprofits for more than 81 years,” said UMC President John Viehman, “and this year thanks to the generosity of our donors we increased our grantmaking by 20 percent over last year. Plus, we’ll also be able once again to fully fund our Urgent Needs Grants. That means there will be reserve funding for needs that arise outside our annual grants cycle.”
UMC’s board of directors announced the grant awards at a celebratory breakfast sponsored by the Samoset Resort on September 12.
In congratulating the recipients, Viehman remarked, “It’s always inspiring to see so many agencies gathered together in one place and to feel the exponential impact they have on our friends and neighbors in need here in the Midcoast!”
This year’s recipients grouped by focus area include:
Food
AIO Food Pantry, Belfast Soup Kitchen, Come Spring Food Pantry, Knox County Gleaners, MCH Inc. – Meals on Wheels, No Greater Love Food Pantry and St. Bernard Soup Kitchen.
Housing
Family Promise of Midcoast Maine, Knox County Homeless Coalition, Midcoast Habitat for Humanity and Midcoast Recovery Coalition.
Health and safety
American Red Cross, Belfast Public Health Nursing, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Camden Area District Nursing, Coastal Family Hospice Volunteers, Coastal Opportunities, Finding Our Voices, Knox Clinic, Maine Youth Alliance – Game Loft, Maine Family Planning, Maine HealthCare at Home, New Hope Midcoast, Hospice Volunteers of Waldo County, OUT Maine, Rockland District Nursing Association, Sexual Assault Support Services, Soap Closet, Southern Harbor Eldercare Services, Spectrum Generations, The Beacon Project, Waldo County Dental Care and Waldo County Woodshed.
Economic security
Belfast Area Child Care Services, But Still I Am One, Penobscot Bay YMCA, Penquis CAP – DVIP, Trekkers, Inc., Waldo CAP, Waldo County YMCA, Waterman’s Community Center and Wayfinder Schools.