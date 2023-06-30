Community News

UNION — The Union Sestercentennial Committee is delighted to announce the selection of the official logo for Union's upcoming 250th anniversary, also known as the sestercentennial, in 2024. The Committee recently launched a call for artists to submit original artwork that captures the essence of Union's rich history and its vibrant community. The winning artwork, submitted by Alyssa Willey of Warren, has been chosen to represent this significant milestone.

Willey's watercolor painting beautifully portrays Union's renowned bandstand and the iconic bluebird house street signs, with a bluebird perched atop the birdhouse sign. The artwork is encircled by a wreath of wild Maine blueberries, paying homage to Union's most famous crop.

