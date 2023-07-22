Union farmers market Jul 22, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UNION — A farmers' market will be held at 61 Common Road, Union, on July 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., during the Union Fair. Local farmers will be offering their produce.The market is hosted by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust and the Midcoast Farmers Alliance, with support from Maine Farmland Trust.For more info, contact Midcoast Farmers Alliance at midcoastfarmersalliance@gmail.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Summer’s Grandeur Coming to Thomaston Place Auction Galleries – Aug. 25-27 Come see us at the Maine Boat & Home Show August 11 – 13, 2023 Recent promotion announced at First National Bank Sea Story Slam! Submit your story, real or fictional, for the Strand’s SEA-LEBRATION Aug. 11 Art Drives Splendid Results at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on July 7, 8 & 9 More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Maine Made Products are all we carry! 20,000 LEAGUES UNDER THE SEA (1954) Aug. 11 at the Strand Theatre’s Sea Story Sea-lebration! Maine Made is all we do! Treasures off the beaten path… Emmy-winning doc ANONYMOUS SISTER about the opioid epidemic at the Strand – Monday, July 17 at 7pm w/Q&A and more! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists