From left to right: Union Fair second Vice President Matt Garrish, Union Fair Secretary Briar Lyons, 2023 Poster Contest Winner Alexa Pelkey, Union Fair President Matt Elwell and Union Fair first Vice President Ryan Soule. Photo courtesy of Union Fair Society
Alexa Pelkey’s poster design for the 2023 Union Fair.
UNION — The Union Fair and Maine’s Wild Blueberry Festival are proud to announce the winner of their 2023 poster contest.
Alexa Pelkey of Washington won the $750 cash prize with her colorful artwork.
Union Fair President Matt Elwell presented Pelkey with the check during the Monday, March 20 Union Fair Society meeting.
Alexa provided the following bio: “My name is Alexa Pelkey. I was born and raised in Maine. I’ve always been inspired by the vast nature we have. From a young age, I took to the arts, always highlighting our symbiotic relationship with nature in my work. I am a mother of two. I homeschool my eldest by day, and by night I make time for painting. I’ve made logos, signs for restaurants, window art for business, donated a painting to raise money for my local library. Now I can add the fair poster to my list of work. After buying our home in Washington, I feel very fortunate to add what brings me joy to this great community of Union and their Wild Blueberry Festival. Thank you!”
The Union Fair will be held Wednesday, July 26 to Sunday, July 30, with harness racing from Sunday, July 23 to Thursday, July 27.
The 2023 Union Fair posters will be on display at local area businesses soon.