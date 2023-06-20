Community News

UNION — The town of Union announced the annual Spirit of American award and the dedication of the Town Report.

These awards were presented by members of the Union Select Board.

Union's Spirit of America award 2

Members of the Union Select Board present Robert William with the Spirit of America award. Left to right: Bill Packard, Robert Williams, Adam Fuller.
Union's Spirit of America award 3

Members of the Union Select Board present Robert William with the Spirit of America award. Left to right: Bill Packard, Robert Williams, Adam Fuller.

Recommended for you