featured Union announces town report dedication and Spirit of America Jun 20, 2023 Community News Members of the Union Select Board present Robert William with the Spirit of America award. Left to right: Bill Packard, Robert Williams, Adam Fuller. Photo courtesy of Union Members of the Union Select Board present Paul Doughty with the town report, which was dedicated to Doughty. From left: Wayne Kirkpatrick, Adam Fuller, Bill Packard, Paul Doughty, Jim Justice. Photo courtesy of Union UNION — The town of Union announced the annual Spirit of American award and the dedication of the Town Report.These awards were presented by members of the Union Select Board.Robert Williams received the Spirit of America award, given by the municipality to individuals or a group for service to the community. The annual town report was dedicated to Paul Doughty.