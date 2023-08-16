Maine Cup coffee subscription company, which highlights only Maine coffee roasters, is hosting an event where ticket holders will be able to observe coffee roasting in person Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. at Whistling Whale Coffee Bar, a waterfront cold-brew coffee bar located across Camden Harbor on the Wharf at Lyman-Morse.
"When we began learning more about specialty coffee across the state, we were able to go behind the scenes with coffee roasters and observe the roasting process. Seeing coffee change from the green bean to the bean we grind at home made my next cup of coffee taste even better!" said Amanda Simko, owner of Maine Cup. "We are excited to offer the general public the opportunity to experience learning about coffee roasting. We look forward to introducing coffee drinkers to Mainely Coffee, the roasters who are traveling from Millinocket to lead this hands-on event." Mainely Coffee is also bringing coffee making equipment to demonstrate various ways of making coffee at home and will provide complimentary coffee for tasting. "Roger and Sarah (owners of Mainely Coffee) believe a great cup of coffee can be brewed at home and it doesn't need to break the bank to do so." said Amanda.
Lyman-Morse offers a complimentary water taxi from the Camden public landing to the wharf. Find the pickup location on the docks near the harbormaster. A limited number of tickets are available for purchase. Tickets and coffee subscriptions can be purchased at mainecup.com. Tickets are all inclusive.