Community News

ROCKLAND — The Trekkers Training Institute (TTI) is hosting a series of Youth Engagement Workshops this summer at Trekkers in Rockland. Each three-hour session will be grounded in the principles and best practices that guide Trekkers’ youth programs. All workshops will include community-building activities, a deep exploration of one topic, and group discussions. This series is designed for mentors, youth development practitioners and community members interested in learning more about supporting and engaging youth aged 12-18 years.

Building Intentional Relationships

