ROCKLAND — The Trekkers Training Institute (TTI) is hosting a series of Youth Engagement Workshops this summer at Trekkers in Rockland. Each three-hour session will be grounded in the principles and best practices that guide Trekkers’ youth programs. All workshops will include community-building activities, a deep exploration of one topic, and group discussions. This series is designed for mentors, youth development practitioners and community members interested in learning more about supporting and engaging youth aged 12-18 years.
Building Intentional Relationships
Wednesday, July 19 from 1-4 p.m.
Drawing from the effective techniques that Trekkers utilizes in its long-term mentoring program, this workshop will explore how building intentional relationships has a positive impact on youth development.
Embracing a Strengths-Based Approach
Wednesday, July 26 from 1-4 p.m.
A strengths-based approach values the skills, knowledge, and unique capabilities that every individual brings to an experience. This workshop will examine how Trekkers uses strengths (not deficits) to approach and inform relationship-building and programming with youth.
Creating a Community Support Network
Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 1-4 p.m.
Navigating through the changes and challenges during adolescence requires a great deal of support, and often the needs of the youth we serve can fall outside of our area of expertise. Together we will examine how Trekkers leverages a community web to support our youth and begin mapping resources to support the youth you serve.
Elevating Youth Voice and Choice Wednesday
Aug. 9 from 1-4 p.m.
How can adults better support youth as they navigate the realities of living in today’s world? We can start by inviting them into the conversation. Giving youth time and space to speak and recognizing and encouraging their important contributions to solving problems benefits everyone involved.
Workshops are priced on a sliding scale and will be held at 325 Old County Road in Rockland. They will be facilitated by the Trekkers Training Director, Diane Sternberg, and limited to 15 participants per session. To register visit trekkersinstitute.org/trainings/ or contact diane@trekkers.org for more details.