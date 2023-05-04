Community News

ROCKLAND — In early 2023, Rockland-based nonprofit youth mentoring organization Trekkers invited businesses from across the community to answer its annual call for support. As of today, several businesses have signed on at varying levels of support, with financial gifts or in-kind donations.

Sponsorships support the organization and make youth programs possible all year round. Trekkers’ youth programs follow a unique six-year model and utilize long-term mentoring and experiential learning opportunities. After almost three decades in the community, the program has shown to help young people significantly increase key resilience skills, improve relationships with peers and adults, and develop aspirations for the future throughout the adolescent years. Learn more about Trekkers’ impact here.

