ROCKLAND — In early 2023, Rockland-based nonprofit youth mentoring organization Trekkers invited businesses from across the community to answer its annual call for support. As of today, several businesses have signed on at varying levels of support, with financial gifts or in-kind donations.
Sponsorships support the organization and make youth programs possible all year round. Trekkers’ youth programs follow a unique six-year model and utilize long-term mentoring and experiential learning opportunities. After almost three decades in the community, the program has shown to help young people significantly increase key resilience skills, improve relationships with peers and adults, and develop aspirations for the future throughout the adolescent years. Learn more about Trekkers’ impact here.
Business sponsorships help provide youth with transformational travel, outdoor and experiential learning experience. Generous community support provides young people access to long-term mentoring relationships with trained Program Managers and caring adults from the community.
Below is a full list of Trekkers’ 2023 sponsors who have contributed. Please consider patronizing these businesses, who support community organizations like Trekkers. If interested in supporting Trekkers financially or in-kind, you can find more information about the ways to give here or contact Director of Development Kate Elmes at Kate@trekkers.org to discuss options.
Lead Level: Spectrum, Fisher Engineering, Naretiv and Adventure Advertising.
Advocate Level: Central Maine Power, Machias Savings Bank, Bay Chiropractic Center and Ocean Pursuits.
Champion Level: MaineHealth, City + Harbor, Dead River Company, Lyman-Morse, Monhegan Boat Company, Maine Coast Orthodontics, Horch Roofing, The Grasshopper Shop, J. Edward Knight & Company and Thomaston Family Dentistry.
Mentor Level: Saint George Realty, Bangor Savings Bank, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Dowling Walsh Gallery, Steel-Pro Incorporated, Joe French’s Quality Car Care, Island Institute, Allen Insurance and Financial, Rockport Steel, Camden Hills Dentistry, Maine Boats Homes & Harbors and Granite Coast Orthodontics.
Supporter Level: The White Glove Experience, Camden Real Estate Company, Mount Pleasant Dental Care, Symmetree, Applewood Dental, Clean Bee Laundry, Breakwater Design & Build, Viking Inc, Renys, Hedstrom Electric, Maine Coast Construction, Taxes Plus and Fabian Oil.