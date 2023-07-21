ROCKLAND — Youth mentoring organization Trekkers is now certified to run mentoring programs, activities and events that are inclusive to youth, volunteers and staff with disabilities, after four months of training with the National Disability Mentoring Coalition (NDMC) in partnership with MENTOR.
Completing the training is part of a larger diversity, equity, and inclusion effort across the organization. “We have always been an organization that really wants to meet young people where they’re at,” shared Brandon Caron, Trekkers program director. “It’s really important we’re trained and taking on efforts to grow, not just in our practices and specific activities we do with students, but also in our awareness of things that we may do that may be exclusive, and we have no idea. If we are opening up our programs to all who apply, we can’t rely on them to teach us — we have to take on some of that learning ourselves.”
Trekkers was one of 16 organizations that completed full certification. “We are thrilled to recognize the accomplishments of our certification cohort,” said Kristin Humphrey, the NDMC director and one of the lead facilitators of the certification. “Each participating organization created a detailed Inclusion Action Plan, and they have all made huge strides in making their mentoring program more inclusive of people with disabilities.”
The training spanned a wide range of topics, including the various models and definitions of disability, ableism and inclusion, disability rights and the ADA, Universal Design, inclusive language and communication, inclusive marketing and outreach practices and more.