Community News

Trekkers and AmeriCorps

Trekkers' program staff and AmeriCorps members, from left to right: Katlyn Rich, Mitchell Delfrate, Ryker Weaver, Kaleb Robinson, TJ Morris and Brandon Caron.

 DMITRY_PEPPER

ROCKLAND — Youth mentoring organization Trekkers is now certified to run mentoring programs, activities and events that are inclusive to youth, volunteers and staff with disabilities, after four months of training with the National Disability Mentoring Coalition (NDMC) in partnership with MENTOR.

Completing the training is part of a larger diversity, equity, and inclusion effort across the organization. “We have always been an organization that really wants to meet young people where they’re at,” shared Brandon Caron, Trekkers program director. “It’s really important we’re trained and taking on efforts to grow, not just in our practices and specific activities we do with students, but also in our awareness of things that we may do that may be exclusive, and we have no idea. If we are opening up our programs to all who apply, we can’t rely on them to teach us — we have to take on some of that learning ourselves.”

