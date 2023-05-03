The Camden Hills State Park has hired Lincolnville resident Erik Brooks for a new position called Trail Supervisor to coordinate, train, and lead volunteers, and the Maine Conservation Corps will return to the Park this season. Those who enjoy hiking and working outdoors amongst friends are invited to help improve the trails.
MCC has worked over the years rehabilitating eroded sections of trail, including Nature Trail in 2022 and soon Megunticook Trail in 2023. But recognizing the backlog of work and need for annual maintenance on all trails within the park, with no gaps between years, CHSP is now looking to trail enthusiasts in the local community to help.
Park manager Charlene “Sunshine” Hood said, “We are making improvements to the trail system that was established in the late 1930s by the CCC. Any donations and volunteerism are greatly appreciated!”
Regular volunteer times on trails will be Tuesday and Friday mornings and two Saturdays per month. Currently the focus is on routine annual maintenance, including brushing, clearing drainage structures, and hanging new and improved locator maps. Toward the end of May, the focus will shift to tread improvements.
Groups interested in trail maintenance can arrange to work with Brooks at other times. No experience is necessary, tools and training will be provided.
For more information email CamdenTrails@gmail.com or check the Camden Trails Facebook page or Instagram for updates.