Community News

The Camden Hills State Park has hired Lincolnville resident Erik Brooks for a new position called Trail Supervisor to coordinate, train, and lead volunteers, and the Maine Conservation Corps will return to the Park this season. Those who enjoy hiking and working outdoors amongst friends are invited to help improve the trails.

MCC has worked over the years rehabilitating eroded sections of trail, including Nature Trail in 2022 and soon Megunticook Trail in 2023. But recognizing the backlog of work and need for annual maintenance on all trails within the park, with no gaps between years, CHSP is now looking to trail enthusiasts in the local community to help.