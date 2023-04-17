ROCKLAND — Join Penobscot Bay Language School for a night of authentic Turkish food with guest chef Hüseyin Deniz Çifci and partner Ava McCannell for a special Turkish meal including Biber dolmas and for dessert delicious sütlaç! Drinks, appetizers and other flavors from Türkiye will help fill the night. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m.
Guests will enjoy food and drinks for the single entrance price of $25. Proceeds benefit Penobscot Bay Language School’s English immersion programming. Space is limited, online registrations preferred.
Ava and Deniz are currently university students in Bangor and Orono respectively. They met in high school in Pittsfield. Both attended Maine Central Institute where Deniz was an exchange student from the Republic of Türkiye. Ava grew up in Pittsfield with her five siblings and parents close to MCI’s campus. Having hosted numerous high school exchange students from around the world, as well as travelling on her own and as a family of seven, she is no stranger to new foods, cultures, language, and meeting people from around the world. Both of our guest chefs are skilled in the kitchen — this dynamic duo will certainly put on a delicious event!
PBLS offers free English Language Classes, community programming and other community-based support resources to all new Mainers in the Midcoast area (and around the state). We are excited to announce the return of our popular Summer English Immersion program again this year (July, 2023).