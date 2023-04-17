Community News

Traditional Food From Turkeya - 1

ROCKLAND — Join Penobscot Bay Language School for a night of authentic Turkish food with guest chef Hüseyin Deniz Çifci and partner Ava McCannell for a special Turkish meal including Biber dolmas and for dessert delicious sütlaç! Drinks, appetizers and other flavors from Türkiye will help fill the night. The event will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 6 p.m.

Guests will enjoy food and drinks for the single entrance price of $25. Proceeds benefit Penobscot Bay Language School’s English immersion programming. Space is limited, online registrations preferred.

