Community News

Tip-A-Cop 2023 fundraiser

THOMASTON — On Wednesday, May 24, from 5-7 p.m. the annual Tip-A-Cop for Special Olympics Maine will be held at Applebee’s of Thomaston.

Come dine at Applebee’s and let local police, fire, EMS, Coast Guard, prison guards and jail guards serve you at this once-a-year event.

