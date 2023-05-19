Tip-a-Cop Special Olympics fundraiser May 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THOMASTON — On Wednesday, May 24, from 5-7 p.m. the annual Tip-A-Cop for Special Olympics Maine will be held at Applebee’s of Thomaston.Come dine at Applebee’s and let local police, fire, EMS, Coast Guard, prison guards and jail guards serve you at this once-a-year event.The Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run holds fundraisers each year to support Special Olympics Maine.In Knox County we have named our fundraiser Tip-A-First Responder due to the continued support from other local agencies.McGruff will be attending this fun event. Patrons are asked to tip your Applebee’s wait staff as normal and give donations to Special Olympics in envelopes left on each table. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs Vintage Accents’ “Glorious Goods” Timed Auction is now LIVE S.P.E.A.K., Students Promoting Equity, Art, and Knowledge art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center Grant Writing Essentials – Summer Session! THE DUCKS ARE COMING TO A DAM NEAR YOU!!! Sail, Power, and Steam Museum Opens Registration for Free Youth Sailing Program More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Where to find Maine Made in Rockport? Maine made is all we have! Mothers Day sales continued! YOU COULD STILL WIN! 30% off Potpourri Heart Wreaths and Mirrors. More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists