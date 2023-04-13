WALDOBORO — RSU 40 has three registered nurses who have achieved national certification in school nursing (NCSN). According to the Maine Department of Education, in the state of Maine there are currently 461 full-time school nurses and 74 have achieved this certification, which is approximately 16%. This certification, which denotes competence in a specialized area of nursing practice, is achieved after passing a stringent, comprehensive national exam which is maintained for five years.
The newly NCSN RSU 40 nurses are the following:
Sherri Vail, MSHR, BSN, RN, NCSN (Medomak Valley High School)
Michele Cooney, BSN, RN, NCSN (Medomak Middle School, Union Elementary School, Prescott Memorial School)
Heather Emerson, BSN, RN, NCSN (Warren Community School, Friendship Village School)
School nursing encompasses a myriad of responsibilities in providing healthcare to student populations while using a comprehensive, individualized approach to students' physical and mental health. School nursing practice consists of overall assessment of students, triaging acute healthcare needs, managing chronic conditions, medication administration, providing ongoing health education and mental health support. Additionally, school nurses formulate individualized health plans and oversee unlicensed personnel.
Nurses in the school arena are highly autonomous and strive to provide high caliber nursing care in addressing physical and mental health needs while connecting students and families to available resources. Ongoing connections between students and school nurses are extremely important, particularly for students who have to contend with chronic illnesses and require frequent monitoring and support. Utilizing a broad knowledge base and a wide scope of expertise, nationally certified school nurses skillfully provide nursing care and collaborate with families, school administration, teachers and staff to best serve students' healthcare needs.