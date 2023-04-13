Community News

RSU 40 nurses

Left to right: Michele Cooney, Sherri Vail and Heather Emerson.

WALDOBORO — RSU 40 has three registered nurses who have achieved national certification in school nursing (NCSN). According to the Maine Department of Education, in the state of Maine there are currently 461 full-time school nurses and 74 have achieved this certification, which is approximately 16%. This certification, which denotes competence in a specialized area of nursing practice, is achieved after passing a stringent, comprehensive national exam which is maintained for five years.

The newly NCSN RSU 40 nurses are the following:

Recommended for you