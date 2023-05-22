Community News

Thomaston Main Street, a non-profit organization, is thrilled to invite the community to the highly anticipated Spring Block Party. This family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the lawn outside the Thomaston Municipal Building at 13 Valley St.

The Spring Block Party promises an array of exciting activities and attractions for attendees of all ages. Highlights include a kid zone featuring a bounce house and a special outdoor story time in partnership with the Thomaston Public Library. Families can enjoy quality time while children engage in entertaining, screen-free activities.

