Thomaston Main Street, a non-profit organization, is thrilled to invite the community to the highly anticipated Spring Block Party. This family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, May 27, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., on the lawn outside the Thomaston Municipal Building at 13 Valley St.
The Spring Block Party promises an array of exciting activities and attractions for attendees of all ages. Highlights include a kid zone featuring a bounce house and a special outdoor story time in partnership with the Thomaston Public Library. Families can enjoy quality time while children engage in entertaining, screen-free activities.
The event will also feature a spring cleaning swap meet, where attendees are encouraged to bring their gently used spring and summer clothing, sporting goods, gardening tools, seedlings, outdoor toys and more to share with neighbors. Participants are welcome to take what they need for free, with any remaining items donated to local charities. It's an excellent opportunity to declutter and support the community simultaneously.
Live music will fill the air throughout the day, with The Blind Albert Band taking the stage from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Additionally, a second band, to be announced, will entertain the crowd from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attendees can groove to the beats and savor the vibrant atmosphere of the event.
For those with a creative flair, a community art project will be available — a mixed media mural with the theme "One thing I love about Thomaston is..." Art supplies will be provided, and contributions of magazines, newspapers and other art materials are warmly welcomed. Let your artistic expression shine and contribute to the collective celebration of Thomaston's unique charm.
Capture memorable moments at the selfie station, complete with an assortment of props. Share your pictures on social media using the hashtag #ThriveInThomaston, spreading the joy and enthusiasm of the Spring Block Party to a wider audience.
Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the Makers Market, showcasing the talents of local artists, crafters, authors and more. Discover unique creations and support the local creative community by acquiring one-of-a-kind pieces.
Lawn games and old-fashioned relay races will add a touch of friendly competition and nostalgia to the event. Engage in spirited games, connect with fellow community members, and create lasting memories.
The Spring Block Party is free to the public, aiming to bring together locals and foster a sense of togetherness and camaraderie. It's an opportunity to celebrate the start of summertime in Maine, get to know your neighbors, and show support for local businesses.
Thomaston Main Street invites interested vendors to participate in the makers’ market. The vendor fee is $10, and the application form can be found online at office.com/r/DPzpVDeGKY.
In the event of inclement weather, the Block Party will be relocated to Watts Hall at 174 Main St. in Thomaston, with the possibility of some activities occurring in the Lura Libby Room at the Municipal Building. Stay up-to-date by following Thomaston Main Street on Facebook at facebook.com/ThomastonMainStreet.
Volunteers are crucial to ensuring the event's success. Individuals interested in lending a hand and contributing to a memorable experience for all are encouraged to contact Kendray Rodriguez, community and economic development coordinator for the town of Thomaston, at krodriguez@thomastonmaine.gov.