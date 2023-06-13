Thomaston student named to Muhlenberg College dean's list Jun 13, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Community News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ALLENSTOWN, Penn. — Elaine Landry, of Thomaston, has been named to the Muhlenberg College dean's list for the spring 2023 semester.Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Biz Briefs THE HUNDRED YEAR HAUNT – June 17 Decora Is Here! Sail, Power & Steam Museum Introduces Maritime Art to its “Gale of a Gala” on July 8 Splendid July Auction at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries COMMUNITY YARD SALE & SHREDDING — JUNE 10! More Biz Briefs Local Events Biz Offers Work-in-progress performance this Sunday: NAUGHTY Open this week and a Giveaway too!! Closing early today. Limited hours this week. Supporting Maine Craftsmen Everyday! More Biz Offers E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Knox County Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists