Community News

THOMASTON — Several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for being accepting and creative at a school-wide assembly on April 11.

Students receiving the Acceptance Award were: Aria Minoty, Azrael Dare, David Grierson, Darius Foster, Logan McRae, Aubree Joynt, Alyvia Baughman, Alden Wakem, Bryce Slape, Cole Beal, Emma Emery and Issac Hendron.

