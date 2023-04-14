Community News

THOMASTON — The Thomaston Grammar School was bustling with activity at Family Math Night, organized by Mrs. Payne, on Tuesday, April 11. Families in K-5 were invited to come to school to do math activities as part of the Title-1 and Title-5 grants, working both on improving math skills and including parents in their children’s education.

In the K/1 wing, there were many different activities. Some families kicked off the baseball season in Mrs. Brewster’s room with an interactive game of math baseball, using math skills to make it around the bases. Mrs. Sanfilippo, Pi-Lock Holmes was here, leading groups in some circle sleuthing, solving the mysteries of circles, including pi! Miss Robbins had families solving math equations with a Kapow in which they had to switch seats to solve more problems. Some families tested their math fact knowledge with Ms. Richter by dropping ping-pong balls in numbered cups creating and solving equations thanks to the planning of Mrs. Howard.

Recommended for you