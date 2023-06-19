Thomaston's Fourth of July celebration is a highly anticipated annual event. This year's theme is freedom and fireworks.
New events include a car show and the American Legion Motorcycle Show running from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. and an in-parade Battle of the Bands.
Expanded activities for kids include bounce houses, a water slide and a 65-foot obstacle course. Youth who decorate their bikes and ride in the parade will be given a free entrance bracelet to the bounce houses. Otherwise, there is a $5/child bracelet offered at the gate for unlimited bouncing from 12:30-6 p.m. The Thomaston Recreation Department will have additional free games, face painting by the Dance N’ Art Studio and events for kids to enjoy throughout the afternoon. There will also be vendors offering carnival games on site.
There will also be traditional events as well. The kids Fun Race starts at 8 a.m. and the Firecracker 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m. In-person registration for races begins at 7 a.m. and pre-registration is available on our website. The Craft Show opens at 9 a.m. with more than 20 vendors. A BBQ chicken dinner is available at 12:30 p.m. until sold out. Lots of other great food choices and wares will be available on site from vendors including Station 118, Stone Fox Ice Cream, The Scone Goddess, Elevat8 Energy, The Hernandez Family, Fun N’ Shine and the American Legion. The Cod Adams Memorial Horseshoes Tournament begins at 1 p.m. It is free to enter and cash prizes will be paid to the winners.
The Independence Day Parade starts at 11 a.m. heading south on Route 1 from Erin Street to Booker Street. Route 1 will be closed to traffic at 10 a.m. There will be a quiet zone where noises from sirens, gunpowder and others will be limited starting at the Main Street Mall. There will be cash prizes for the floats in these categories: most patriotic, most creative, closest to the theme and judge’s choice. Entrants can register up to the day of the parade, so please get your float ideas ready, preregister if you can and join. The committee is also sponsoring a veterans’ float for any vets that would like to ride in the parade. Show up at the Dwight Street entrance to the village cemetery before the parade and there will be a spot available on the float.
Also consider entering your band in the parade battle of the bands contest. Sign up in advance to have the chance to win a prize and perform a few songs after the parade.
Come revel in the live music throughout the afternoon, featuring the national anthem at 12:30 p.m., the Battle of the Bands winner at 12:45 p.m., Pen Bay Pan steel drum band at 1 p.m., A Little on the Side at 3 p.m. and Instigator at 6 p.m.
Finally, don’t miss the fireworks that will touch off just after dark.
For more information, visit the website Thomaston4ofjuly.com, or on Facebook at Thomaston Maine 4th of July Celebration. This community event is made possible by the support of local businesses.