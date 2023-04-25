THOMASTON — The Knox Clinic and the Town of Thomaston are inviting Thomaston residents and surrounding community members to join them in conversations about creating a community health center on a portion of the Thomaston Green. Please join us on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. in the Lura Libby Room at the Thomaston Municipal Building. We look forward to hearing from you on how we can continue to improve access to care for all!
The Knox Clinic presented a plan to bring a new community health center to Thomaston at the Select Board meeting on March 27. The Knox Clinic has three public meetings scheduled where your voice and ideas are welcome. Join the conversation!
Who is the Knox Clinic? The Knox Clinic is a volunteer based non-profit advocating for and providing free/low-cost medical, dental, prescription assistance, mental health, and wellness services to the uninsured and underinsured in Knox County. The Knox Clinic has successfully provided increased community access to general medical and preventative care since 1999.
What is the future of the Knox Clinic? The Knox Clinic hopes to create a community health center on a section of the Thomaston Green with Route 1 frontage. The hope is to forge a new sustainable model that will expand healthcare services to everyone in the mid-coast, regardless of ability to pay. Services provided are to include medical, dental, behavioral health, and wellness care. The center will accept private insurance, Medicare and Mainecare, as well as offer a sliding scale and a discounted same day rate.
Why Thomaston? Thomaston is centrally located to help serve the peninsula communities and other surrounding towns. Thomaston’s comprehensive plan recognizes the need for healthcare in town. This prompted members of the Select Board to approach the Knox Clinic and together submitted a joint proposal for Knox County American Rescue Plan Act funds to move the Knox Clinic to Thomaston, resulting in a $1.2 million federal grant award.
Why the Thomaston Green? The project is not just a health center, but a community hub that brings people together. It will be most successful if it is centrally located, easily accessible, and part of a thriving community, rather than in an industrial park or remote location. The Knox Clinic intends to explore how the center could improve year-round access to the Green through dual purpose design, such as public bathrooms or shared parking areas. Additionally, the Clinic would be a perfect partner for grants to create accessible walking paths, assist with community gardens and other projects at the Thomaston Green.