Community News

THOMASTON — The Knox Clinic and the Town of Thomaston are inviting Thomaston residents and surrounding community members to join them in conversations about creating a community health center on a portion of the Thomaston Green. Please join us on Wednesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. in the Lura Libby Room at the Thomaston Municipal Building. We look forward to hearing from you on how we can continue to improve access to care for all!

The Knox Clinic presented a plan to bring a new community health center to Thomaston at the Select Board meeting on March 27. The Knox Clinic has three public meetings scheduled where your voice and ideas are welcome. Join the conversation!

