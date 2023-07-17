ROCKLAND — On Friday, July 21, from 6-8 p.m., the Apprenticeshop will host boatbuilder Douglas Brooks as he talks about traditional Japanese boatbuilding. The Apprenticeshop is located at 655 Main St. in Rockland.
Douglas Brooks has apprenticed with nine boatbuilders throughout Japan since 1996, building over a dozen types of traditional boats. In this slide talk he will share his experiences with traditional crafts drawn from 26 trips to Japan since 1990, visiting all 47 prefectures. Brooks’ research in Japan focuses on the techniques and design secrets of the craft. These techniques have been passed from master to apprentice with almost no written record. His book, "Japanese Wooden Boatbuilding" (Floating World Editions, 2015) is the first comprehensive survey of the craft, spanning his first five apprenticeships and including a chapter on Japan’s last traditional shipwright.
Brooks will also talk about the nature of craft education in Japan; an ethic that is largely at odds with our notions of teaching in the West. The apprentice system produced craftspeople with incomparable skills, yet it required an intense devotion and seriousness from participants. Brooks has experienced first-hand what it is like to learn when the apprentice is forbidden from speaking. At the core of this process is the belief that one learns by observation and perseverance.
Douglas Brooks is a boatbuilder, writer and researcher who specializes in the construction of traditional wooden boats for museums and private clients. He worked in the Small Boat Shop at the National Maritime Museum in San Francisco from 1985-1990 and has since built boats at museums in Japan and across the United States. He teaches classes in boat building and has written regularly for magazines like WoodenBoat, Classic Boat (UK), and KAZI (Japan). Brooks attended the Williams Mystic Seaport Program in American Maritime History, and he is a 1982 graduate of Trinity College (B.A. Philosophy) and a 2002 graduate of the Middlebury College Language School (Japanese). To see photos of his boats and learn more about his research, please visit douglasbrooksboatbuilding.com.
This event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. There is a suggested donation to The Apprenticeshop of $10. All funds raised will go towards supporting our programs. Brook will be selling signed copies of his book “Japanese Wooden Boatbuilding” (Floating World Editions, 2015) at the event.