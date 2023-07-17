Community News

Ashitenma

Douglas Brooks pilots an ashitenma, a type of Japanese fishing boat, which he built in Japan in 2013.

 Photo by Shinsuke Inoue

ROCKLAND — On Friday, July 21, from 6-8 p.m., the Apprenticeshop will host boatbuilder Douglas Brooks as he talks about traditional Japanese boatbuilding. The Apprenticeshop is located at 655 Main St. in Rockland.

Douglas Brooks has apprenticed with nine boatbuilders throughout Japan since 1996, building over a dozen types of traditional boats. In this slide talk he will share his experiences with traditional crafts drawn from 26 trips to Japan since 1990, visiting all 47 prefectures. Brooks’ research in Japan focuses on the techniques and design secrets of the craft. These techniques have been passed from master to apprentice with almost no written record. His book, "Japanese Wooden Boatbuilding" (Floating World Editions, 2015) is the first comprehensive survey of the craft, spanning his first five apprenticeships and including a chapter on Japan’s last traditional shipwright.

