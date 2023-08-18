The 2023 Erickson Fields farm crew in front of the new equipment shed at Erickson Fields Preserve. Back row, from left: Aaron Englander (Interim Farm Preserves Director), Paige Mosher (Teen Ag Crew Leader), Aidan deLorimer (Teen Ag Crew Leader), Nina Miller (MOFGA Apprentice), Cole Thompson (Teen Ag Crew Leader). Front row, left to right: Oliver Wight (Teen Ag Intern), Matt Hikida (Erickson Farm Program Assistant), Charlie Moss (Teen Ag Crew Leader). Teen Ag Interns not pictured: Jaden Johnson and Kayne Legasse. Photo courtesy of MCHT.
ROCKPORT – Maine Coast Heritage Trust’s Teen Ag Crew will lead free tours of their food bank garden at Erickson Fields Preserve, 164 West St. in Rockport. The tour will be one hour long and start at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 20.
Attendees will learn about the Teen Agricultural Crew, a social entrepreneurial internship where a crew of teens ages 14-18 raise vegetables naturally for the local food system, including food pantries and public schools. Under the guidance of MCHT staff and with the help of many volunteers, the Teen Ag Crew harvests approximately 20,000 pounds annually.
Attendees will also learn about the Aldermere & Erickson Campaign to raise $3.8 Million for critical new infrastructure and equipment at Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields. “These improvements will enhance our food security efforts and give us more time for programming, gardening, and food distribution,” says Aaron Englander, interim farm preserves director of Aldermere Farm and Erickson Fields. "We are excited and grateful for the continued support that makes Erickson Fields Preserve such an inclusive and welcoming community resource."
Preregistration is required and admission is free. Donations are appreciated. Attendees must wear closed-toe shoes and children must be accompanied by an adult. More information and registration can be found online at aldermere.org/programs/aldermere/farm-tour/ and by calling 236-2739. More information about MCHT and the Aldermere & Erickson Campaign is available at mcht.org/moo.