Community News

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Public Library and Recharge Rockland present Ross Anthony, Tuesday, July 25, at 6:00 p.m. This event is free and open to all.

In this presentation, Ross Anthony, who serves as the buildings and energy efficiency analyst for the Maine Governor’s Energy Office, will provide an overview of energy efficiency and beneficial electrification initiatives, policies, programs and goals. There will be a particular focus on heat pumps, weatherization and heat pump water heater benefits, incentives and environmental impact.

Recommended for you