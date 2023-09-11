School is much more than a place for academic learning. It is a safe, secure place where students can feel valued, respected and nurtured, providing a sense of belonging and community. School is a place to form relationships and develop confidence. Students in this type of classroom environment are more motivated and feel free to explore and take on more challenges. They have higher overall learning outcomes and better attendance and graduation rates. School is one of the first places where relationships based in safety and respect are formed and modeled.
Safe and respectful relationships promote growth, decrease stress, increase support and add more meaning to life. For students who come from backgrounds that include adverse experiences like homelessness, abuse or neglect, stable classrooms where everyone is accepted play an even more powerful and important; they may be the student’s only safe place. Bullying and other forms of oppression, hostility and exclusion pose a threat to all students and to the school as a holding environment, a space safe enough to try out new ideas and take risks.
Sexual harassment in schools, and the difficulties that can result, are neither new nor constrained to a particular geographic location. Research is clear that teens in relationships where they are controlled are at higher risk for physical and mental health concerns. Girls who experience sexual harassment report more signs of anxiety and depression. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning students are especially at risk for sexual harassment. There is a greater risk of health and educational concerns developing for this group than for their heterosexual cisgender peers.
Teachers, guidance counselors, nurses, custodians, and administration throughout Maine work daily to ensure that schools are places where students can engage, achieve, and develop self-confidence. They know that the learning environment must be kept as clear as possible from other concerns so that quality learning can occur.
Yet sexual harassment in schools remains a global concern. Nearly half of public school students in grades 7-12 experience sexual harassment. This includes 7,000 cases of sexual assault in K-12 public schools (not including rape). Many incidents go unreported, according to the American Association of University Women.
Since 2018, there have been several allegations of sexual harassment in Maine schools resulting in investigations, student walkouts, and the formation of student groups focused on raising awareness about dating violence, sexual harassment and assault and bystander interventions. Schools work diligently to respond, yet students don’t always feel heard. Proven, effective school interventions are few.
New Hope Midcoast advocates regularly see the effects of teen dating violence and domestic abuse. We know that schools want to embrace a safe learning culture where knowledge is prioritized and shared. To help address this issue and to provide access to proven methods for addressing sexual harassment in schools, New Hope Midcoast, in collaboration with Sexual Assault Support Services of Midcoast Maine (SASSMM), is bringing Dr. Nan Stein to Rockland and Boothbay for two speaking engagements. Stein is the first in New Hope’s speaker series, an annual event with a four-fold mission of fostering community, sharing information, connecting, and building awareness regarding timely concerns.
Dr. Stein has worked with schools to conduct research on sexual harassment/gender violence and teen dating violence for more than 40 years. A former social studies teacher, drug and alcohol counselor and gender equity specialist with the Massachusetts Department of Education, Stein co-led the development of Shifting Boundaries, a school-based dating violence intervention program funded by the US Department of Justice and identified by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as one of only three effective interventions for putting a stop to sexual violence perpetration. Shifting Boundaries is proven and includes strategies for supporting young people in the classroom and throughout the school building.
New Hope Midcoast and SASSMM invite educators, guidance counselors, school administrators, health and mental healthcare providers, parents, community members, and agencies that work with youth to attend Dr. Stein’s presentation, “Sexual Harassment and Dating Violence: A Talk for School Personnel, Parents, Students and Other Professionals Serving Youth.” Dr. Stein will deliver her talk, the first in New Hope’s annual speaker series, from 4-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Midcoast School of Technology in Rockland and on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay. Registration is through Sept. 26 at $10 per person and is available under News & Events at newhopemidcoast.org, by emailing develpmentdirector@newhopemidcoast.org, or by calling (207) 691-5969.