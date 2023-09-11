Community News

School is much more than a place for academic learning. It is a safe, secure place where students can feel valued, respected and nurtured, providing a sense of belonging and community. School is a place to form relationships and develop confidence. Students in this type of classroom environment are more motivated and feel free to explore and take on more challenges. They have higher overall learning outcomes and better attendance and graduation rates. School is one of the first places where relationships based in safety and respect are formed and modeled.

Safe and respectful relationships promote growth, decrease stress, increase support and add more meaning to life. For students who come from backgrounds that include adverse experiences like homelessness, abuse or neglect, stable classrooms where everyone is accepted play an even more powerful and important; they may be the student’s only safe place. Bullying and other forms of oppression, hostility and exclusion pose a threat to all students and to the school as a holding environment, a space safe enough to try out new ideas and take risks.

