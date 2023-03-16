Sylvania Development Committee
The process of repurposing the old Sylvania site is a long and arduous one, but the Sylvania Development Committee is hard at work trying to come up with a way to use the land for recreational purposes.
Right now, the committee is leaning toward multiple uses including a basketball court, two tennis courts that may double as four pickleball courts, a walking trail in partnership with the Midcoast Conservancy and perhaps a pavilion where bands could play. Morganne Price, the Medomak River Watershed Manager for Midcoast Conservancy, has walked the land and agreed that it would be a beautiful spot for a walking trail down to the river.
There are some bureaucratic hoops to jump through as Ledvance has to approve plans, and everything has to be cleared through the Maine Department of Environmental Protection as well. The soil itself cannot be disturbed, but DEP has agreed to allow the town to cap the site, which will allow construction of game courts.
Perhaps more difficult is what to do with the old Hoffses Homestead next to the former lightbulb manufacturing facility. The house has been vacant for years, and future residential use is something that Ledvance is unlikely to agree with as it retains liability. The home appears to have good bones, but has mold, lead and asbestos that would need to be remediated.
Possibilities for the home include demolition, which the subcommittee looking at the house does not wish to see happen, finding somewhere close to relocate it to, or selling it for commercial use. With commercial use, it may be undesirable because it isn’t within the business district, but if it is added to town water and sewer, it would be considered safe for such use. The thought is that the building on about two acres of land would sell for maybe $100,000. It would require about $200,000 in repairs and remediation and would likely be worth $400,000 at that point. To build a similar size home at this point would cost more than double that amount, but again the issue of residential use is a hurdle unlikely to be overcome with Ledvance.
This is all just an update of what is being discussed for the property. This committee needs to bring in the recreation committee for feedback and eventually voters will be asked to weigh in again on plans for the property.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Bill Blodgett of the Waldoboro Lions Club for being awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship for humanitarian contributions and his 60 years of service. This is the first time anyone at the Waldoboro Lions has received the award.
Thinking spring
The Waldoboro Community Club is having its first meeting and a potluck to start the season. The potluck will be at 5:30 p.m. on April 12, at the Broad Bay Congregational Church, 941 Main St. The meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. with speaker Ellie Libby from the Wild Seed Project. The club meets on the second Wednesday of the month at the church. The club plans to be involved in the town’s 250th anniversary celebrations in June, and always welcomes new members. For more information, contact Claire Pluecker at cpluecker@gmail.com
As snow clears and some of the winter trash appears alongside the roads, it would be nice if people could pick up some as they walk. Just as importantly, people really need to take out any trash they carry in when using any of the public or private lands available for recreational use in Waldoboro. More land will be closed off if people continue to discard trash rather than take it with them or use available bins. One person leaving trash can impact everyone’s ability to enjoy places such as Peter’s Pond or Cider Hill.
Bear Hill True Value has announced spring hours. It is now open from 8:30-12:30 on Sundays.
The Waldoboro American Legion Auxiliary Charles C. Lilly Post 149 is looking for new members. Sherry Gallace is the membership manager, and she can be reached at 790-3784. The ALA works throughout the year to fundraise and support local veterans.
Waldoboro Food Pantry volunteers were treated to a nice warm lunch prepared by Janet Lee and Pam Edwards. With some snow flurries, it was the first-time volunteers used the intake hut and it worked out well. The outside volunteers were happy for portable heat. On March 7, the pantry served 140 households, comprising 353 people. There were five new families, of which two were from Nobleboro and three from Waldoboro. For totals, eight households were from Bremen, six from Nobleboro, and 126 from Waldoboro.