Community News

Sweet Tree_Enos Magaga.jpg

Enos Magaga

HOPE — Sweet Tree Arts, 4 Church St., presents "An Evening with Enos Magaga" Wednesday, May 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Magaga is an educator and advocate for the arts and learning from Kajiado, Kenya, who connected with Sweet Tree Arts through HundrED, an international network honoring innovative educators based in Finland.

Sweet tree_Magaga Class.jpg

One of Enos Magaga's classes in Kajiado, Kenya.

