HOPE — Sweet Tree Arts, 4 Church St., presents "An Evening with Enos Magaga" Wednesday, May 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Magaga is an educator and advocate for the arts and learning from Kajiado, Kenya, who connected with Sweet Tree Arts through HundrED, an international network honoring innovative educators based in Finland.
In 2021, Magaga participated in the Sweet Tree Arts Fellowship program and engaged in arts integration professional development. His experience applying arts to learning has led to numerous projects and opportunities, including international recognition for his work in education.
Magaga said, “I can't wait to talk about my journey with Sweet Tree Arts in regard to arts integration in my daily teaching routine and life in general. Most so, how it has impacted my school community and the other schools around me back in Kenya. I hope you can get a chance to join me in celebration of the arts and learning.”
The presentation will last 20 minutes and be followed by light food and time to meet and greet.
For more information about Magaga, visit news/all articles at hundred.org.
This event is free but donations to support Magaga’s work at BEADS for Education are gratefully accepted. RSVP to amachika@sweettreearts.org or 763-2770.