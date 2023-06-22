Summer reading
The Waldoboro Public Library is offering a free summer reading program on Thursday mornings from 10:30-11:30 a.m. through Aug. 3.
The program is geared for children entering kindergarten through sixth grade. Students will set individual goals, receiving an activity packet each week and a free book on completion of the program. Registration forms are available at the front desk of the library.
For adults, there is a book group that meets on the third Wednesday of the month from 2-3 p.m. New members and drop-ins are always welcome.
Library lending
More than books are available at the Waldoboro Public Library. Established patrons over the age of 18 may borrow an Orion StarBlast 4.5-inch telescope or a pair of Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars for night sky viewing.
Another library perk is to borrow a pass to visit the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay. It is available to one family or one pair of adults per day, and reservations need to be made at the front desk or by calling 832-4484.
Waldoboro Women’s Club sale and scholarships
The Waldoboro Women’s Club is hosting its annual Whale of a Sale at the American Legion on Saturday, June 24, from 9 a.m. to noon. This sale is a major fundraiser for the group, which supports the community through scholarships for local youth.
The club recently awarded five students from the Medomak Valley High School Class of 2023 with $1,500 each from the Mildred M. Walter Scholarship Fund.
Olivia Pelkey will attend the University of Maine for nursing (the Alice Osier DePatsy scholarship). Skylah Ward will study radiology at Kennebec Community College. Cynthia Shelmerdine is going to UMaine to study biology. Quinn Overlock will study biochemistry at Colby College. Declan Lally is going to UMaine to study biomedical engineering.
In addition, three local students were awarded $1,500 scholarships each for continuing education.
Abigail Lash is studying elementary education at UMaine Farmington. Ashley Wichenbach is studying nursing at UMaine Augusta. Zachery Benner is studying sports management at the University of New England.
The Whale of a Sale will have raffles, food, crafts and more. Parking is available behind the American Legion.
Upcoming events
John Waters’ “End of the World,” is 8-10:30 p.m. on both June 23 and 24, at the at The Waldo Theatre.
The Waldoboro Women’s Club Whale of Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at the American Legion, June 24. The funds raised go to scholarships for local students.
A tribute to Borealis Breads is being presented at the Waldoborough Historical Society on June 25 at 1 p.m.
The first Waldoboro Pride Day is June 25. There will be a free community meal outside Broad Bay Church, 941 Main St., at 4 p.m. with educational materials, speakers, and possibly some live music. Then there will be a free showing of “Paris is Burning” at The Waldo Theatre at 6 p.m. Other collaborators for this event include the Midcoast Queer Organizing and Resource Exchange, Perch Café and Bakery and Kenshin Ranch.