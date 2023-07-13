Masons’ Dinner Saturday
Chicken Barbeque at the Mt. Olivet Lodge, 44 Liberty Road. 5 – 6:30 p.m. bring cash and your appetite. $15 for dinner, starring a 1/2 barbecue chicken, and with all the fixin’s: homemade baked beans, coleslaw, chips, rolls and dessert if you have room.
Extravaganza of music and astronomy
After dinner, reconvene for an enchanting evening at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm, 217 Hewett Road, Somerville. Music and the Spheres is an immersive experience of art and nature. Be transported by the beauty and wonder of music and astronomy.
The evening starts at 7 p.m. with live music from Katherine Liccardo on fiddle and Matt Consul on mandolin/fiddle. Experience a musical journey of traditional Celtic fiddle music and original tunes inspired by nature. Gather around a small campfire from 8:30-9:30 p.m. for the Smoky Social Hour, to meet your neighbors in a mosquito-safe zone. Deep Sky observations start at 9:30 p.m., as Space Naturalist Rebecca Spitz leads a comprehensive tour of the night sky.
Donations to the musicians and astronomer are encouraged. Support these talented professionals and future events! Please bring your own chair. More information at PumpkinVineFamilyFarm.com/event/music-and-meteors/ and social media.
Pub Night at Blueberry Fields
Summer is hoppin’ at Blueberry Fields B&B! The community showed up for a spectacular fireworks show last week (catch the finale on their Facebook page if you missed it!). Next Thursday, July 20, is the second of three Summer Pub Nights. One of the few annual opportunities to sit outside in some warm evening weather with sunlight gracing the fields, a cool drink in hand and tapas to share with good company. 4:30-7:30 p.m., 673 Razorville Road; (207) 446-2407.
Auction update
Instead of throwing competing fundraisers, our in-town non-profits work together for one big auction. Each group offers up to ten items in the live auction and additional wares in a silent auction. The riotous shindig is next Saturday, July 22, at the Washington Fire Department. Preview at 4 p.m., bidding starts at 6 p.m., and the Grange will offer nosh throughout.
Special Town Meeting
On Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m. in the Bryant Room, two items will be decided: a proposed moratorium regarding residential developments and another vote to support our municipal broadband goals.
Washington is “under threat” from a proposed 25-unit apartment complex. With the potential of four people and two cars per unit, this multi-family domicile would house nearly 6% of the town’s residents. The warrant goes on to state “the Town school is almost at full capacity”, we do not have municipal emergency services, and there is no water or sewer infrastructure. The Select Board thus asks the Town (all of us registered voters) to pass a six-month moratorium against construction of a residence of more than four units while the Planning Board updates our Land Use Ordinance to protect “public health, safety, and welfare.”
Article 3 is only one sentence, asking if we will appropriate nearly $20,000 from our surplus to pay for our annual pole licensing liability insurance. The total cost of this project is nearly three million dollars, which has been or will be paid for with State and Federal grants.
Strawberry Festival success
Over 200 plates were sold at the event, the proceeds of which support our Fire Department, the Heating and Oil Fund and other community groups.
Paddle Race results
A hearty group of rowers met Saturday morning at Washington Pond under clear, warm skies. Encouraged by a cheering crowd, the tiny armada got in their arm workout as they roundtripped around the course. Race winner Ernie Forgione was a spoiler in the midst: a registered Maine guide, Forgione is both a kayak builder and collector. His Greenland style skin-on-frame kayak slid across the water to a first-place finish. However, he had to share the prize of “a good time” with every participant.
Conductors’ Gala Concert
The Conductors’ Retreat hosts conductors of all ages from all over the world. An annual free concert shares and shows their skill. Last weekend was a sublime show for a packed audience at Medomak Camp’s charming concert barn. Mark your calendar for 2024 if you want a front row seat for an awesome orchestra performance.
Sarah Masters lives in Washington with her husband and their small zoo. She can be reached at Sarah04574@proton.me or (207) 200-6267.