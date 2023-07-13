Community News

Masons’ Dinner Saturday

Chicken Barbeque at the Mt. Olivet Lodge, 44 Liberty Road. 5 – 6:30 p.m. bring cash and your appetite. $15 for dinner, starring a 1/2 barbecue chicken, and with all the fixin’s: homemade baked beans, coleslaw, chips, rolls and dessert if you have room.

Recommended for you